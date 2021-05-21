“The national government has determined to temporarily suspend the entry into the national territory by land, sea and river routes of any person coming from the border with the Republic of Colombia, as of May 20, 2021,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Colombia on Wednesday reopened its land, river and sea borders with Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Panama, which had been closed since March 17, 2020, its government said.

Panama has recorded 372,221 cases of coronavirus and 6,305 deaths, according to government data.