Pandemic: Brazil Hits 700,000 Virus Deaths, 2nd Highest in the World

By MAURICIO SAVARESEyesterday
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government on Tuesday reported the 700,000th death from COVID-19 in the South American nation, which has the second most victims of the virus after the United States.
Brazilian health experts say most people dying of COVID-19 in recent days are either unvaccinated or suffer from other debilitating diseases.
“The vaccine currently available in every health care unit in Brazil could have changed the lives of families who lost beloved ones in the pandemic,” said the country’s Health Ministry
Health Minister Nisia Trindade criticized former President Jair Bolsonaro for his handling of the pandemic. Bolsonaro, who became ill with COVID, later declined to take the coronavirus vaccine and flouted health restrictions.
“We have to look at the past, but at the same time we have to say the health ministry cannot make the mistake of not coordinating, not taking care, not treating (the disease). We need to be united so new tragedies do not happen,” Trindade said.
Miguel Lago, executive director of Brazil’s Institute for Health Policy Studies, which advises public health officials, said the figure is a reminder of the country’s obligation to punish those who failed to act against the virus or sabotaged those who were trying.
“There was direct responsibility of public agents, who could have answered to this in a much better fashion,” Lago told The Associated Press.
WORLD COVID 19 STATS
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|683,539,740
|+13,244
|6,828,514
|+14
|656,504,357
|+46,622
|20,206,869
|40,024
|87,692
|876.0
|1
|USA
|106,120,651
|1,153,972
|103,838,726
|1,127,953
|2,062
|316,962
|3,447
|1,172,201,266
|3,501,143
|334,805,269
|2
|India
|44,709,676
|530,848
|44,166,925
|11,903
|N/A
|31,785
|377
|921,161,295
|654,870
|1,406,631,776
|3
|France
|39,771,704
|165,573
|39,473,539
|132,592
|869
|606,419
|2,525
|271,490,188
|4,139,547
|65,584,518
|4
|Germany
|38,343,472
|170,627
|38,064,200
|+12,500
|108,645
|N/A
|457,103
|2,034
|122,332,384
|1,458,359
|83,883,596
|5
|Brazil
|37,258,663
|700,239
|36,249,161
|309,263
|N/A
|173,012
|3,252
|63,776,166
|296,146
|215,353,593
|6
|Japan
|33,433,117
|73,791
|21,716,673
|11,642,653
|67
|266,219
|588
|97,293,120
|774,720
|125,584,838
|7
|S. Korea
|30,798,723
|+13,134
|34,245
|+14
|30,591,158
|+9,859
|173,320
|150
|600,015
|667
|15,804,065
|307,892
|51,329,899
|8
|Italy
|25,673,442
|188,933
|25,345,910
|138,599
|105
|426,025
|3,135
|269,569,208
|4,473,230
|60,262,770
|9
|UK
|24,448,729
|209,396
|24,191,298
|+4,022
|48,035
|N/A
|356,927
|3,057
|522,526,476
|7,628,357
|68,497,907
|10
|Russia
|22,603,646
|397,146
|21,957,466
|249,034
|N/A
|155,026
|2,724
|273,400,000
|1,875,095
|145,805,947
|11
|Turkey
|17,042,722
|101,492
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|199,186
|1,186
|162,743,369
|1,902,052
|85,561,976
|12
|Spain
|13,790,580
|120,170
|13,638,948
|31,462
|231
|295,181
|2,572
|471,036,328
|10,082,298
|46,719,142
|13
|Vietnam
|11,527,236
|43,186
|10,614,946
|869,104
|4
|116,491
|436
|85,826,548
|867,342
|98,953,541
|14
|Australia
|11,301,219
|19,760
|11,259,555
|21,904
|35
|433,515
|758
|78,835,048
|3,024,116
|26,068,792
|15
|Taiwan
|10,239,998
|19,005
|10,115,199
|+11,053
|105,794
|428,656
|796
|30,742,304
|1,286,903
|23,888,595
|16
|Argentina
|10,044,957
|130,472
|9,913,653
|832
|363
|218,320
|2,836
|35,716,069
|776,264
|46,010,234
|17
|Netherlands
|8,608,979
|22,992
|8,571,158
|14,829
|53
|500,189
|1,336
|25,984,435
|1,509,718
|17,211,447
|18
|Iran
|7,580,858
|145,091
|7,342,490
|93,277
|407
|88,126
|1,687
|55,353,767
|643,478
|86,022,837
|19
|Mexico
|7,527,885
|333,449
|6,769,105
|425,331
|N/A
|57,219
|2,535
|19,719,919
|149,890
|131,562,772
|20
|Indonesia
|6,744,873
|161,005
|6,579,113
|4,755
|N/A
|24,164
|577
|114,158,919
|408,975
|279,134,505
|21
|Poland
|6,491,417
|119,265
|5,335,940
|1,036,212
|696
|172,005
|3,160
|38,504,625
|1,020,266
|37,739,785
|22
|Colombia
|6,361,810
|142,665
|6,185,327
|33,818
|342
|123,500
|2,770
|36,951,507
|717,327
|51,512,762
|23
|Austria
|6,027,525
|22,100
|5,973,687
|31,738
|55
|664,797
|2,437
|211,273,524
|23,302,116
|9,066,710
|24
|Greece
|5,920,428
|36,447
|5,876,606
|+1,475
|7,375
|115
|573,872
|3,533
|102,228,365
|9,909,078
|10,316,637
|25
|Portugal
|5,573,509
|26,362
|5,541,722
|5,425
|61
|549,625
|2,600
|46,026,082
|4,538,806
|10,140,570
|26
|Ukraine
|5,427,360
|111,457
|5,287,774
|28,129
|125,656
|2,580
|32,603,805
|754,855
|43,192,122
|27
|Chile
|5,255,620
|64,497
|5,185,825
|5,298
|65
|273,016
|3,350
|48,965,689
|2,543,646
|19,250,195
|28
|Malaysia
|5,049,268
|36,979
|5,002,242
|10,047
|11
|152,173
|1,114
|68,328,295
|2,059,255
|33,181,072
|29
|Israel
|4,812,877
|12,390
|4,794,621
|5,866
|57
|516,071
|1,329
|41,373,364
|4,436,346
|9,326,000
|30
|DPRK
|4,772,813
|74
|4,772,739
|0
|183,636
|3
|25,990,679
|31
|Belgium
|4,767,730
|33,982
|4,688,019
|+1,449
|45,729
|43
|408,606
|2,912
|36,883,174
|3,160,978
|11,668,278
|32
|Thailand
|4,728,632
|33,935
|4,692,636
|2,061
|N/A
|67,477
|484
|17,270,775
|246,450
|70,078,203
|33
|Czechia
|4,631,804
|42,635
|4,582,094
|7,075
|32
|431,396
|3,971
|57,103,248
|5,318,469
|10,736,784
|34
|Canada
|4,625,743
|51,930
|4,540,571
|33,242
|99
|120,498
|1,353
|66,343,123
|1,728,207
|38,388,419
|35
|Peru
|4,491,772
|219,746
|4,268,865
|3,161
|33
|133,349
|6,524
|38,287,272
|1,136,653
|33,684,208
|36
|Switzerland
|4,396,055
|14,452
|4,375,203
|6,400
|39
|501,053
|1,647
|23,833,472
|2,716,487
|8,773,637
|37
|Philippines
|4,080,562
|66,351
|4,005,596
|8,615
|162
|36,269
|590
|34,803,818
|309,343
|112,508,994
|38
|South Africa
|4,072,892
|102,595
|3,912,506
|57,791
|192
|67,037
|1,689
|26,795,090
|441,027
|60,756,135
|39
|Romania
|3,367,921
|67,858
|3,284,498
|+6,310
|15,565
|146
|176,967
|3,566
|26,905,492
|1,413,747
|19,031,335
|40
|Denmark
|3,177,979
|8,369
|3,167,794
|1,816
|19
|544,645
|1,434
|129,234,535
|22,148,353
|5,834,950
|41
|Hong Kong
|2,884,610
|13,475
|2,868,947
|2,188
|28
|379,339
|1,772
|76,127,725
|10,011,143
|7,604,299
|42
|Sweden
|2,701,192
|23,823
|2,674,341
|+35
|3,028
|8
|264,331
|2,331
|19,500,873
|1,908,301
|10,218,971
|43
|Serbia
|2,516,046
|17,964
|2,483,037
|15,045
|13
|290,771
|2,076
|12,602,797
|1,456,463
|8,653,016
|44
|Iraq
|2,465,545
|25,375
|2,439,497
|673
|21
|58,474
|602
|19,544,451
|463,523
|42,164,965
|45
|New Zealand
|2,262,186
|4,002
|2,248,287
|9,897
|461,840
|817
|7,768,604
|1,586,011
|4,898,203
|46
|Singapore
|2,255,812
|1,722
|2,149,583
|104,507
|1
|379,540
|290
|24,756,666
|4,165,302
|5,943,546
|47
|Hungary
|2,198,461
|48,791
|2,144,942
|4,728
|13
|228,857
|5,079
|11,394,556
|1,186,160
|9,606,259
|48
|Bangladesh
|2,037,978
|29,445
|1,998,448
|10,085
|N/A
|12,139
|175
|15,254,399
|90,862
|167,885,689
|49
|Slovakia
|1,865,182
|21,092
|1,843,155
|935
|24
|341,596
|3,863
|7,416,186
|1,358,228
|5,460,193
|50
|Georgia
|1,831,771
|17,004
|1,776,548
|38,219
|461,550
|4,284
|16,920,079
|4,263,340
|3,968,738
|51
|Jordan
|1,746,997
|14,122
|1,731,007
|1,868
|59
|169,597
|1,371
|17,201,885
|1,669,945
|10,300,869
|52
|Ireland
|1,706,176
|8,750
|1,694,925
|+6
|2,501
|17
|339,862
|1,743
|13,064,099
|2,602,307
|5,020,199
|53
|Pakistan
|1,579,405
|+109
|30,649
|1,538,689
|10,067
|21
|6,882
|134
|30,570,862
|133,213
|229,488,994
|54
|Norway
|1,480,767
|5,213
|1,474,395
|1,159
|20
|268,675
|946
|11,002,430
|1,996,315
|5,511,370
|55
|Finland
|1,465,256
|9,028
|1,454,276
|+100
|1,952
|21
|263,774
|1,625
|12,066,384
|2,172,182
|5,554,960
|56
|Kazakhstan
|1,409,220
|13,847
|1,383,020
|12,353
|24
|73,378
|721
|11,575,012
|602,707
|19,205,043
|57
|Slovenia
|1,339,322
|7,098
|1,326,515
|5,709
|7
|644,514
|3,416
|2,846,438
|1,369,775
|2,078,034
|58
|Lithuania
|1,313,445
|9,631
|1,297,858
|5,956
|5
|493,459
|3,618
|10,411,381
|3,911,541
|2,661,708
|59
|Bulgaria
|1,299,702
|38,253
|1,258,965
|2,484
|29
|189,887
|5,589
|11,116,736
|1,624,162
|6,844,597
|60
|Morocco
|1,272,622
|16,296
|1,256,151
|175
|3
|33,692
|431
|13,001,033
|344,191
|37,772,756
|61
|Croatia
|1,270,513
|18,044
|1,251,940
|529
|8
|312,989
|4,445
|5,546,497
|1,366,373
|4,059,286
|62
|Guatemala
|1,243,936
|20,185
|1,222,756
|995
|5
|66,936
|1,086
|7,082,832
|381,124
|18,584,039
|63
|Lebanon
|1,234,494
|10,865
|1,087,587
|136,042
|74
|184,670
|1,625
|4,795,578
|717,380
|6,684,849
|64
|Costa Rica
|1,219,074
|9,291
|860,711
|349,072
|52
|235,236
|1,793
|4,659,757
|899,158
|5,182,354
|65
|Bolivia
|1,195,651
|22,373
|1,163,721
|9,557
|220
|99,699
|1,866
|2,705,422
|225,590
|11,992,656
|66
|Tunisia
|1,151,832
|29,362
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|44
|95,614
|2,437
|5,005,839
|415,538
|12,046,656
|67
|Cuba
|1,112,789
|8,530
|1,104,168
|91
|2
|98,428
|754
|14,324,663
|1,267,036
|11,305,652
|68
|Ecuador
|1,058,004
|36,016
|1,021,105
|883
|759
|58,410
|1,988
|3,082,403
|170,173
|18,113,361
|69
|UAE
|1,057,098
|2,349
|1,038,208
|16,541
|104,852
|233
|199,766,404
|19,814,587
|10,081,785
|70
|Uruguay
|1,036,159
|7,621
|1,027,930
|608
|18
|296,383
|2,180
|6,114,822
|1,749,083
|3,496,016
|71
|Panama
|1,032,939
|8,612
|1,023,439
|888
|16
|232,280
|1,937
|7,563,087
|1,700,730
|4,446,964
|72
|Mongolia
|1,007,907
|2,179
|1,005,721
|7
|192
|298,367
|645
|4,030,048
|1,193,000
|3,378,078
|73
|Nepal
|1,001,263
|12,020
|989,165
|78
|33,126
|398
|6,019,308
|199,146
|30,225,582
|74
|Belarus
|994,037
|7,118
|985,592
|1,327
|105,381
|755
|13,646,641
|1,446,722
|9,432,800
|75
|Latvia
|976,768
|6,278
|970,075
|415
|13
|528,315
|3,396
|7,869,127
|4,256,258
|1,848,837
|76
|Saudi Arabia
|832,975
|9,630
|818,795
|4,550
|63
|23,238
|269
|45,260,186
|1,262,667
|35,844,909
|77
|Azerbaijan
|829,494
|10,175
|819,115
|204
|80,532
|988
|7,555,412
|733,521
|10,300,205
|78
|Paraguay
|808,643
|19,881
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|110,684
|2,721
|2,657,506
|363,751
|7,305,843
|79
|Bahrain
|716,218
|1,559
|713,733
|926
|5
|401,471
|874
|10,785,632
|6,045,815
|1,783,983
|80
|Sri Lanka
|672,068
|16,834
|655,225
|9
|31,149
|780
|6,486,117
|300,619
|21,575,842
|81
|Kuwait
|664,772
|2,570
|660,237
|1,965
|151,763
|587
|8,455,743
|1,930,391
|4,380,326
|82
|Dominican Republic
|660,848
|4,384
|644,785
|11,679
|4
|59,771
|397
|3,740,928
|338,350
|11,056,370
|83
|Cyprus
|654,714
|1,345
|649,340
|4,029
|60
|535,165
|1,099
|9,640,118
|7,879,860
|1,223,387
|84
|Myanmar
|634,075
|19,490
|614,496
|89
|11,481
|353
|10,161,164
|183,989
|55,227,143
|85
|Palestine
|621,008
|5,404
|615,445
|159
|17
|116,173
|1,011
|3,078,533
|575,907
|5,345,541
|86
|Moldova
|617,836
|12,069
|504,142
|101,625
|49
|153,952
|3,007
|3,216,305
|801,437
|4,013,171
|87
|Estonia
|616,447
|2,965
|524,990
|88,492
|3
|466,331
|2,243
|3,690,095
|2,791,487
|1,321,910
|88
|Venezuela
|552,351
|5,854
|546,211
|286
|31
|18,873
|200
|3,359,014
|114,771
|29,266,991
|89
|Egypt
|515,852
|24,613
|442,182
|49,057
|122
|4,859
|232
|3,693,367
|34,792
|106,156,692
|90
|Libya
|507,206
|6,437
|500,764
|5
|72,039
|914
|2,483,848
|352,782
|7,040,745
|91
|China
|503,302
|5,272
|379,053
|118,977
|N/A
|347
|4
|160,000,000
|110,461
|1,448,471,400
|92
|Ethiopia
|500,472
|7,573
|487,554
|5,345
|1
|4,143
|63
|5,515,520
|45,653
|120,812,698
|93
|Qatar
|498,827
|688
|497,039
|1,100
|35
|167,396
|231
|4,065,369
|1,364,257
|2,979,915
|94
|Réunion
|486,588
|921
|418,572
|67,095
|10
|535,854
|1,014
|1,603,660
|1,766,027
|908,061
|95
|Honduras
|472,439
|11,111
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|105
|46,221
|1,087
|1,646,235
|161,060
|10,221,247
|96
|Armenia
|447,778
|8,733
|435,162
|3,883
|150,667
|2,938
|3,242,901
|1,091,164
|2,971,966
|97
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|401,973
|16,296
|379,084
|6,593
|123,710
|5,015
|1,884,721
|580,036
|3,249,317
|98
|Oman
|399,449
|4,628
|384,669
|10,152
|2
|75,028
|869
|25,000,000
|4,695,724
|5,323,993
|99
|North Macedonia
|347,327
|9,665
|337,068
|594
|166,880
|4,644
|2,226,216
|1,069,626
|2,081,304
|100
|Zambia
|343,566
|4,057
|339,320
|189
|17,646
|208
|3,980,797
|204,456
|19,470,234
|101
|Kenya
|342,958
|5,688
|337,243
|27
|1
|6,101
|101
|3,967,062
|70,569
|56,215,221
|102
|Albania
|334,599
|3,601
|329,311
|1,687
|116,732
|1,256
|1,941,032
|677,173
|2,866,374
|103
|Botswana
|329,785
|2,801
|326,969
|15
|1
|135,093
|1,147
|2,026,898
|830,300
|2,441,162
|104
|Luxembourg
|297,757
|1,133
|288,991
|7,633
|463,528
|1,764
|4,412,567
|6,869,188
|642,371
|105
|Montenegro
|289,869
|2,814
|286,325
|730
|6
|461,612
|4,481
|2,732,719
|4,351,810
|627,950
|106
|Brunei
|280,790
|225
|243,601
|36,964
|3
|630,378
|505
|717,784
|1,611,437
|445,431
|107
|Algeria
|271,578
|6,881
|182,893
|81,804
|5,988
|152
|230,861
|5,091
|45,350,148
|108
|Nigeria
|266,641
|3,155
|259,938
|3,548
|11
|1,230
|15
|5,708,974
|26,339
|216,746,934
|109
|Zimbabwe
|264,456
|5,678
|258,484
|294
|12
|17,249
|370
|2,525,756
|164,744
|15,331,428
|110
|Uzbekistan
|251,660
|1,637
|241,486
|8,537
|23
|7,320
|48
|1,377,915
|40,077
|34,382,084
|111
|Mozambique
|233,214
|2,242
|228,805
|2,167
|11
|7,048
|68
|1,371,127
|41,437
|33,089,461
|112
|Martinique
|229,807
|1,098
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12
|614,314
|2,935
|828,928
|2,215,870
|374,087
|113
|Laos
|218,034
|+1
|758
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|29,145
|101
|1,233,207
|164,845
|7,481,023
|114
|Afghanistan
|210,254
|7,896
|192,210
|10,148
|45
|5,159
|194
|1,213,496
|29,776
|40,754,388
|115
|Iceland
|209,191
|229
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2
|605,661
|663
|1,996,384
|5,780,036
|345,393
|116
|Kyrgyzstan
|206,740
|2,991
|196,406
|7,343
|131
|30,727
|445
|1,907,195
|283,460
|6,728,271
|117
|Guadeloupe
|202,004
|1,010
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|505,270
|2,526
|938,039
|2,346,306
|399,794
|118
|El Salvador
|201,785
|4,230
|179,410
|18,145
|8
|30,805
|646
|2,610,114
|398,467
|6,550,389
|119
|Trinidad and Tobago
|191,007
|4,372
|186,554
|81
|8
|135,795
|3,108
|907,114
|644,905
|1,406,585
|120
|Maldives
|185,771
|311
|163,687
|21,773
|25
|343,394
|575
|2,213,831
|4,092,223
|540,985
|121
|Ghana
|171,412
|1,462
|169,896
|54
|2
|5,291
|45
|2,533,261
|78,198
|32,395,450
|122
|Namibia
|171,222
|4,090
|167,099
|33
|65,008
|1,553
|1,062,663
|403,460
|2,633,874
|123
|Uganda
|170,570
|3,630
|100,431
|66,509
|3
|3,522
|75
|3,012,408
|62,198
|48,432,863
|124
|Jamaica
|154,538
|3,528
|102,572
|48,438
|51,770
|1,182
|1,183,986
|396,633
|2,985,094
|125
|Cambodia
|138,725
|3,056
|135,665
|4
|8,080
|178
|3,091,420
|180,062
|17,168,639
|126
|Rwanda
|133,194
|1,468
|131,647
|79
|9,793
|108
|6,021,981
|442,778
|13,600,464
|127
|Cameroon
|124,741
|1,968
|122,640
|133
|13
|4,469
|71
|1,751,774
|62,762
|27,911,548
|128
|Malta
|118,004
|832
|116,488
|684
|4
|265,755
|1,874
|2,125,791
|4,787,462
|444,033
|129
|Barbados
|106,798
|579
|106,211
|8
|370,797
|2,010
|794,426
|2,758,203
|288,023
|130
|Angola
|105,298
|1,933
|103,342
|23
|3,006
|55
|1,499,795
|42,818
|35,027,343
|131
|Channel Islands
|101,717
|228
|101,321
|168
|576,421
|1,292
|1,252,808
|7,099,551
|176,463
|132
|French Guiana
|98,041
|420
|11,254
|86,367
|6
|312,065
|1,337
|651,257
|2,072,951
|314,169
|133
|DRC
|95,862
|1,464
|84,395
|10,003
|1,007
|15
|846,704
|8,890
|95,240,792
|134
|Senegal
|88,951
|1,971
|86,967
|13
|5,039
|112
|1,146,543
|64,946
|17,653,671
|135
|Malawi
|88,711
|2,686
|85,619
|406
|67
|4,396
|133
|624,784
|30,959
|20,180,839
|136
|Ivory Coast
|88,300
|834
|87,458
|8
|3,183
|30
|1,684,976
|60,737
|27,742,298
|137
|Suriname
|82,467
|1,404
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|138,175
|2,352
|241,357
|404,398
|596,831
|138
|New Caledonia
|79,896
|314
|79,567
|15
|9
|274,637
|1,079
|98,964
|340,182
|290,915
|139
|French Polynesia
|78,101
|649
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|274,845
|2,284
|284,164
|140
|Eswatini
|74,323
|1,425
|72,824
|74
|62,730
|1,203
|1,048,704
|885,119
|1,184,817
|141
|Guyana
|73,114
|1,298
|71,796
|20
|92,078
|1,635
|725,236
|913,344
|794,045
|142
|Belize
|70,782
|688
|70,085
|9
|6
|171,722
|1,669
|576,016
|1,397,453
|412,190
|143
|Fiji
|68,911
|883
|67,014
|1,014
|75,771
|971
|669,569
|736,222
|909,466
|144
|Madagascar
|68,049
|1,424
|66,545
|80
|2,332
|49
|528,669
|18,119
|29,178,077
|145
|Sudan
|63,899
|5,026
|58,599
|274
|1,389
|109
|562,941
|12,240
|45,992,020
|146
|Mauritania
|63,668
|997
|62,441
|230
|12,988
|203
|1,009,957
|206,030
|4,901,981
|147
|Cabo Verde
|63,260
|413
|62,786
|61
|23
|111,436
|728
|401,622
|707,482
|567,678
|148
|Bhutan
|62,647
|21
|61,564
|1,062
|79,507
|27
|2,303,734
|2,923,739
|787,941
|149
|Syria
|57,489
|3,164
|54,325
|0
|2,969
|163
|146,269
|7,553
|19,364,809
|150
|Burundi
|53,661
|38
|53,569
|54
|4,250
|3
|345,742
|27,386
|12,624,840
|151
|Seychelles
|50,937
|172
|50,750
|15
|512,311
|1,730
|99,426
|152
|Gabon
|48,981
|306
|48,674
|1
|21,008
|131
|1,621,909
|695,641
|2,331,533
|153
|Andorra
|47,908
|165
|47,563
|180
|14
|618,463
|2,130
|249,838
|3,225,256
|77,463
|154
|Papua New Guinea
|46,826
|670
|43,982
|2,174
|7
|5,039
|72
|249,149
|26,813
|9,292,169
|155
|Curaçao
|45,986
|295
|44,720
|971
|3
|277,812
|1,782
|496,693
|3,000,640
|165,529
|156
|Aruba
|44,082
|236
|42,438
|1,408
|2
|409,650
|2,193
|177,885
|1,653,068
|107,609
|157
|Tanzania
|42,942
|846
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|678
|13
|63,298,550
|158
|Mayotte
|42,004
|188
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|146,734
|657
|176,919
|618,038
|286,259
|159
|Mauritius
|41,821
|1,043
|40,106
|672
|32,808
|818
|358,675
|281,374
|1,274,727
|160
|Togo
|39,445
|290
|39,127
|28
|4,544
|33
|809,660
|93,270
|8,680,837
|161
|Guinea
|38,280
|467
|37,757
|56
|8
|2,761
|34
|660,107
|47,607
|13,865,691
|162
|Isle of Man
|38,008
|116
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|443,335
|1,353
|150,753
|1,758,422
|85,732
|163
|Bahamas
|37,491
|833
|36,366
|292
|1
|93,607
|2,080
|257,839
|643,767
|400,516
|164
|Lesotho
|34,790
|723
|25,980
|8,087
|15,990
|332
|431,221
|198,199
|2,175,699
|165
|Faeroe Islands
|34,658
|28
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|703,959
|569
|778,000
|15,802,409
|49,233
|166
|Haiti
|34,217
|860
|33,148
|209
|2,929
|74
|132,422
|11,337
|11,680,283
|167
|Mali
|33,108
|743
|32,277
|88
|1,542
|35
|800,769
|37,291
|21,473,764
|168
|Cayman Islands
|31,472
|37
|8,553
|22,882
|1
|467,797
|550
|222,773
|3,311,280
|67,277
|169
|Saint Lucia
|30,028
|409
|29,095
|524
|162,214
|2,209
|210,983
|1,139,752
|185,113
|170
|Benin
|27,999
|163
|27,830
|6
|2,190
|13
|604,310
|47,268
|12,784,726
|171
|Somalia
|27,334
|1,361
|13,182
|12,791
|1,623
|81
|400,466
|23,778
|16,841,795
|172
|Congo
|25,375
|386
|24,006
|983
|4,377
|67
|347,815
|59,991
|5,797,805
|173
|Solomon Islands
|24,575
|153
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|34,077
|212
|721,159
|174
|Micronesia
|24,195
|63
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|205,934
|536
|54,967
|467,848
|117,489
|175
|San Marino
|23,747
|123
|23,574
|50
|4
|696,699
|3,609
|196,855
|5,775,414
|34,085
|176
|Timor-Leste
|23,422
|138
|23,102
|182
|17,103
|101
|278,529
|203,391
|1,369,429
|177
|Burkina Faso
|22,056
|396
|21,596
|64
|998
|18
|248,995
|11,265
|22,102,838
|178
|Liechtenstein
|21,437
|91
|21,344
|2
|558,444
|2,371
|112,457
|2,929,559
|38,387
|179
|Gibraltar
|20,462
|111
|16,579
|3,772
|607,109
|3,293
|534,283
|15,852,213
|33,704
|180
|Grenada
|19,680
|238
|19,358
|84
|4
|173,430
|2,097
|182,981
|1,612,523
|113,475
|181
|Bermuda
|18,849
|163
|18,673
|13
|304,316
|2,632
|1,029,142
|16,615,412
|61,939
|182
|Nicaragua
|18,491
|225
|4,225
|14,041
|2,728
|33
|6,779,100
|183
|South Sudan
|18,368
|138
|18,115
|115
|1
|1,581
|12
|410,280
|35,313
|11,618,511
|184
|Tajikistan
|17,786
|125
|17,264
|397
|1,786
|13
|9,957,464
|185
|Equatorial Guinea
|17,229
|183
|16,907
|139
|5
|11,512
|122
|365,697
|244,342
|1,496,662
|186
|Tonga
|16,813
|13
|15,638
|1,162
|156,039
|121
|535,009
|4,965,327
|107,749
|187
|Samoa
|16,735
|31
|1,605
|15,099
|82,749
|153
|187,397
|926,612
|202,239
|188
|Monaco
|16,135
|67
|15,992
|76
|4
|405,575
|1,684
|78,646
|1,976,875
|39,783
|189
|Dominica
|15,760
|74
|15,673
|13
|217,848
|1,023
|229,344
|3,170,187
|72,344
|190
|Marshall Islands
|15,723
|17
|15,621
|85
|261,801
|283
|60,057
|191
|Djibouti
|15,690
|189
|15,427
|74
|15,441
|186
|305,941
|301,094
|1,016,097
|192
|CAR
|15,368
|113
|15,200
|55
|2
|3,063
|23
|81,294
|16,205
|5,016,678
|193
|Gambia
|12,598
|372
|12,189
|37
|4,924
|145
|155,686
|60,851
|2,558,482
|194
|Saint Martin
|12,276
|63
|1,399
|10,814
|7
|308,986
|1,586
|112,382
|2,828,643
|39,730
|195
|Vanuatu
|12,014
|14
|11,976
|24
|37,330
|44
|24,976
|77,606
|321,832
|196
|Greenland
|11,971
|21
|2,761
|9,189
|4
|210,117
|369
|164,926
|2,894,810
|56,973
|197
|Yemen
|11,945
|2,159
|9,124
|662
|23
|383
|69
|329,592
|10,579
|31,154,867
|198
|Caribbean Netherlands
|11,682
|38
|10,476
|1,168
|438,398
|1,426
|30,126
|1,130,559
|26,647
|199
|Sint Maarten
|11,023
|91
|10,905
|27
|N/A
|250,716
|2,070
|62,056
|1,411,454
|43,966
|200
|Eritrea
|10,189
|103
|10,086
|0
|2,782
|28
|23,693
|6,470
|3,662,244
|201
|Niger
|9,931
|312
|8,890
|729
|1
|381
|12
|254,538
|9,759
|26,083,660
|202
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|9,601
|124
|9,472
|5
|86,068
|1,112
|113,886
|1,020,932
|111,551
|203
|Guinea-Bissau
|9,134
|176
|8,720
|238
|6
|4,427
|85
|145,231
|70,385
|2,063,367
|204
|Antigua and Barbuda
|9,106
|146
|8,954
|6
|1
|91,509
|1,467
|18,901
|189,943
|99,509
|205
|Comoros
|9,067
|161
|8,885
|21
|9,992
|177
|907,419
|206
|Liberia
|8,090
|295
|7,783
|12
|2
|1,525
|56
|139,824
|26,356
|5,305,117
|207
|Sierra Leone
|7,762
|126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|934
|15
|259,958
|31,296
|8,306,436
|208
|Chad
|7,688
|194
|4,874
|2,620
|441
|11
|191,341
|10,988
|17,413,580
|209
|British Virgin Islands
|7,305
|64
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|238,757
|2,092
|107,339
|3,508,269
|30,596
|210
|Cook Islands
|7,033
|2
|7,030
|1
|400,262
|114
|19,690
|1,120,596
|17,571
|211
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|6,598
|48
|6,549
|1
|122,478
|891
|126,936
|2,356,296
|53,871
|212
|Turks and Caicos
|6,565
|38
|6,509
|18
|4
|165,195
|956
|612,335
|15,408,143
|39,741
|213
|Sao Tome and Principe
|6,437
|78
|6,272
|87
|28,272
|343
|29,036
|127,530
|227,679
|214
|Palau
|5,997
|9
|5,985
|3
|328,909
|494
|69,376
|3,804,969
|18,233
|215
|St. Barth
|5,459
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|548,919
|603
|78,646
|7,908,095
|9,945
|216
|Nauru
|5,393
|1
|5,347
|45
|494,635
|92
|20,509
|1,881,042
|10,903
|217
|Kiribati
|5,014
|18
|2,703
|2,293
|3
|40,626
|146
|123,419
|218
|Anguilla
|3,904
|12
|3,879
|13
|4
|256,336
|788
|51,382
|3,373,736
|15,230
|219
|Macao
|3,515
|121
|3,392
|2
|5,266
|181
|7,850
|11,760
|667,490
|220
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|3,452
|2
|2,449
|1,001
|1
|599,410
|347
|25,400
|4,410,488
|5,759
|221
|Wallis and Futuna
|3,427
|7
|438
|2,982
|312,056
|637
|20,508
|1,867,419
|10,982
|222
|Tuvalu
|2,805
|2,805
|232,471
|12,066
|223
|Saint Helena
|2,166
|2
|2,164
|354,211
|6,115
|224
|Falkland Islands
|1,930
|1,930
|0
|545,352
|8,632
|2,439,107
|3,539
|225
|Montserrat
|1,403
|8
|1,376
|19
|282,578
|1,611
|17,762
|3,577,442
|4,965
|226
|Niue
|797
|794
|3
|491,369
|1,622
|227
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|228
|Vatican City
|29
|29
|0
|36,295
|799
|229
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|9
|0
|16
|2
|626,161
|230
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|231
|Tokelau
|5
|5
|3,628
|1,378
|Total:
|683,539,740
|+13,244
|6,828,514
|+14
|656,504,357
|+46,622
|20,206,869
|40,024
|87,691.8
|876.0