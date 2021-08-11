Caribbean islands continue to update their entry protocols to protect their citizens from the rapidly spreading delta COVID-19 variant, this includes the Federation.

St Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts & Nevis has further extended the travel advisory for travellers arriving from the UK, Brazil, India and South Africa from July 19, 2021 until August 31, 2021.

People from the aforementioned destinations are advised not to travel to St. Kitts & Nevis at this time as entry into the Federation will be denied.

Citizens and Residents of St. Kitts & Nevis who are arriving from any of these countries must process their travel request through the online platform www.knatravelform.kn.

Those who have been fully vaccinated for two weeks or more prior to their arrival will be required to quarantine for four days upon arrival and await a negative RT-PCR Test taken on day four before they can be released from quarantine. Those Citizens and Residents who have not been fully vaccinated for two weeks prior to their arrival will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Travellers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.

Below are some of the latest updates. We urge you to do your research and check all relevant sources of information before embarking on travel anywhere in the region.

The Bahamas

Effective Friday, August 6, all fully vaccinated travellers and children aged two to 11 entering from other countries will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than five days prior to their date of arrival.

Unvaccinated travellers ages 12 and older must still obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 5 days prior to the date of arrival. All children under the age of two are exempt from any testing requirements.

Travelling Inter-Island within The Bahamas from the following islands: Nassau & Paradise Island, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Exuma, Abaco and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island:

All fully vaccinated persons, as well as children ages two-11 wishing to travel within The Bahamas will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test), taken no more than five days prior to the date of travel.

Unvaccinated persons ages 12 and older must still obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to the date of travel.

All children under the age of two are exempt from any testing requirements.

Cruise Passengers

Guests on cruises that originate in and return to The Bahamas must still apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa and follow the new testing requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Vaccinated persons must provide a negative PCR test OR rapid antigen test taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas. Unvaccinated persons are required to obtain a negative PCR test taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.

All travellers entering The Bahamas on cruises that originate in the US will be subjected to the testing requirements mandated by the cruise line and approved by the Government of The Bahamas. Cruise lines may have different requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. Travellers should check with their cruise line for specific details pertaining to their cruise.



St Eustatius

Fully vaccinated visitors including tourists can visit Statia but visitors from high-risk countries must adhere to a strict five days’ protocol upon arrival which includes wearing a face mask, keeping social distance and not attending large organised events.

Vaccinated visitors from very high-risk countries are welcome but must go into quarantine for a period of five days upon entry.

Fully vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries do not have to adhere to certain measures and do not have to go into quarantine.

Unvaccinated Travellers

Non vaccinated residents, family members, workers or persons who own a home in Statia and who were in a high-risk country or a very high-risk country prior are welcome as well but must go into quarantine for a period of 10 days upon entry. Non vaccinated tourists cannot yet visit Statia.

A list of very high risk, high risk, low risk and very low countries can be found on the following link Country list | Regulation | St. Eustatius (statiagovernment.com) . This list will be updated on a regular basis.

GUYANA