CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Parents of children in public schools on Nevis are being reminded of the early closure of schools on Wednesdays during the first term of the 2020/2021 academic year.

The early closure of schools on Wednesdays took effect September 23.

Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education, Nevis, urged parents to support the department’s efforts with respect to the adjustment while making a presentation at the Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre Briefing on September 21.

“All public primary schools will dismiss at 2 p.m. The Gingerland Secondary School will dismiss at 3:20 p.m. The Charlestown Secondary will not have an early dismissal and will dismiss at its usual time.

“The public preschools will also have an early dismissal. Parents are asked to collect their children by 2 p.m.,” said Ms. Claxton.

School buses will collect those students who travel via the buses.

Ms. Claxton explained that the early dismissal is to facilitate staff development and training and the hosting of staff meetings in light of the COVID-19 protocols.

“Early dismissal will therefore minimise the number of unscheduled interruptions to teaching time,” said Ms. Claxton. “In the past, schools would have several half days or full days for staff development and on those days students would be expected to remain at home. Teachers would have several staff meetings and on occasions teachers would have to go offsite to attend workshops.

“In light of the COVID-19 protocols this will not be accommodated any longer, as teachers have to be present to monitor their classrooms while classes are in sessions,” concluded Ms. Claxton.