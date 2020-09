BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Traffic Department is asking the general public to note that no parking will be permitted on Liverpool Row from Lower Market Street to College Street Ghaut, except for motor omnibuses, between the period 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22.

This temporary change has been put in place to facilitate the official opening ceremony of the Basseterre West Bus Terminal which takes place at 11 a.m. Please be guided accordingly.