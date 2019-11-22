Members of the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis met for a special sitting on Thursday evening to pay tribute to the 2019 class of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens, the ninth annual staging of the award ceremony organized by the Department of Youth Empowerment.
Awards are presented to persons 12-19 years of age who have excelled in traditional and non-traditional fields. Some of the areas include Music, Academics, Dance, Scholar Athlete, Courage to Overcome, Visual Arts, Spiritual Commitment, Entrepreneurship, Volunteerism, Personal Decision to Change.
This year’s awardees are:
- Colin Norford Jr.- Music
- Abigail O’Flaherty – Scholar Athlete
- Ta-jaroh Stapleton – Academics
- Shanelly Hinds – Courage to Overcome and Dance
- Chinue Bradshaw – Academics
- Anya Seetahal – Dance
- Gabrielle Myers – Academics and Courage to Overcome
- Shanté Anslyn – Visual Arts
- Keneah Romney – Scholar Athlete
- Khalique Martin – Photography
- Johnisha Rawlins – Academics and Spiritual Commitment
- Jeriella Liburd – Courage to Overcome
- Aushaun Brown – Academics
- Alesha Kelly – Scholar Athlete and Patriotism
- Bionca Berry – Environmental Science
- Christi-Anne Mills – Scholar Athlete and Sports
- Arljanique Ward – Spiritual Commitment
- Zwena Jones – Entrepreneurship
- Tiquanny Williams – Sports
- Curjé Stevens – Personal Decision to Change
- Tyquan Rogers – Sports
- Zedan Clarke – Sports and Performing Arts
- Dahlia Slack – Academics
- Hailey Morris – Music
- Safin Connor – Academics and Leadership
“The pursuit of [a] life of service will be beneficial for not only you but to our nation. Your efforts are therefore much welcomed and encouraged as we endeavour to be responsible global citizens to which all of you serve as exemplars to inspire your peers and others,” Governor-General, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, said in a congratulatory message that was read by the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable Michael Perkins.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth, the Honourable Shawn Richards expressed similar sentiments as he addressed the packed National Assembly Chambers.
“This evening is an affirmation that the young people of St. Kitts and Nevis have answered the call to service and are poised to enter adulthood with a great sense of accomplishment and purpose,” he said. “Tonight, I am, therefore, honoured to celebrate these remarkable young individuals for taking the road less travelled and for standing out when it was so much easier to stand down.”
“Mr. Speaker, I must admit, however, that what’s most remarkable about the teens whom we are here to celebrate is that many of them rose from the ashes of dire circumstances and surmounted varying degrees of personal difficulties to achieve this recognition,” he added. “This, in all appearances, is an indication of their innate ability to harness their inner motivation and outward means to propel life forward in purposeful directions. Undeniably, it is a testament to the skills, ambition, autonomy, commitment, resolve and resilience of our nation’s youth.”
After Minister Richard’s address, a summary of the profiles of each of the 25 Most Remarkable Teen was read in the National Assembly. The award was then presented to the teens by a Member of Parliament.