Members of the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis met for a special sitting on Thursday evening to pay tribute to the 2019 class of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens, the ninth annual staging of the award ceremony organized by the Department of Youth Empowerment.

Awards are presented to persons 12-19 years of age who have excelled in traditional and non-traditional fields. Some of the areas include Music, Academics, Dance, Scholar Athlete, Courage to Overcome, Visual Arts, Spiritual Commitment, Entrepreneurship, Volunteerism, Personal Decision to Change.

This year’s awardees are:

Colin Norford Jr.- Music

Abigail O’Flaherty – Scholar Athlete

Ta-jaroh Stapleton – Academics

Shanelly Hinds – Courage to Overcome and Dance

Chinue Bradshaw – Academics

Anya Seetahal – Dance

Gabrielle Myers – Academics and Courage to Overcome

Shanté Anslyn – Visual Arts

Keneah Romney – Scholar Athlete

Khalique Martin – Photography

Johnisha Rawlins – Academics and Spiritual Commitment

Jeriella Liburd – Courage to Overcome

Aushaun Brown – Academics

Alesha Kelly – Scholar Athlete and Patriotism

Bionca Berry – Environmental Science

Christi-Anne Mills – Scholar Athlete and Sports

Arljanique Ward – Spiritual Commitment

Zwena Jones – Entrepreneurship

Tiquanny Williams – Sports

Curjé Stevens – Personal Decision to Change

Tyquan Rogers – Sports

Zedan Clarke – Sports and Performing Arts

Dahlia Slack – Academics

Hailey Morris – Music

Safin Connor – Academics and Leadership

“The pursuit of [a] life of service will be beneficial for not only you but to our nation. Your efforts are therefore much welcomed and encouraged as we endeavour to be responsible global citizens to which all of you serve as exemplars to inspire your peers and others,” Governor-General, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, said in a congratulatory message that was read by the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable Michael Perkins.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth, the Honourable Shawn Richards expressed similar sentiments as he addressed the packed National Assembly Chambers.

“This evening is an affirmation that the young people of St. Kitts and Nevis have answered the call to service and are poised to enter adulthood with a great sense of accomplishment and purpose,” he said. “Tonight, I am, therefore, honoured to celebrate these remarkable young individuals for taking the road less travelled and for standing out when it was so much easier to stand down.”

“Mr. Speaker, I must admit, however, that what’s most remarkable about the teens whom we are here to celebrate is that many of them rose from the ashes of dire circumstances and surmounted varying degrees of personal difficulties to achieve this recognition,” he added. “This, in all appearances, is an indication of their innate ability to harness their inner motivation and outward means to propel life forward in purposeful directions. Undeniably, it is a testament to the skills, ambition, autonomy, commitment, resolve and resilience of our nation’s youth.”

After Minister Richard’s address, a summary of the profiles of each of the 25 Most Remarkable Teen was read in the National Assembly. The award was then presented to the teens by a Member of Parliament.