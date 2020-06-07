By Loshaun Dixon

Candidate of the People’s Action Movement and Team Unity Ian ‘Patches’ Liburd is heading to the courts o contest his seat after feeling dissatisfied with the results of Constituency 1 citing irregularities during the counting of the ballots.

Supervisor of Elections Elvin Bailey announced Saturday, that Labour’s Dr. Geoffrey Hanley defeated the incumbent PAM candidate Liburd. Hanley received 1,658 votes while Liburd received 1,634. There were six spoilt ballots and 98 rejected ballots.

Liburd in a statement was grateful for the opportunity to run but was dissatisfied of the result.

“First of all, I wish to thank almighty God for his continuing blessings also for the opportunity to serve the constituents of Saint Christopher 1 and by extension the people of St. Kitts-Nevis.

“The results of the federal elections that were held on Friday 5 June, 2020 were announced by the supervisor of elections and I do hereby state for the record that I am totally dissatisfied with the results for St. Christopher 1. “

He noted his intentions to head to the courts to challenge the results.

“A number of irregularities during the counting of the ballots have been brought to my attention and for that reason I intend to challenge the results for St Christopher 1 in a court of law. accordingly, I have already instructed my solicitors to proceed with the necessary high court action to challenge the results of this undue return.

He also hailed his supporters and pledge to continue to work on their behalf.

“In the meanwhile, I must thank you the people of St. Christopher 1 for your continuing support and I can reassure you that I will continue to work hard on your behalf as we both strive to build a stronger and safer constituency. May god continue to bless all the people of St Christopher 1 and the people of the federation of St. Kitts-Nevis.”