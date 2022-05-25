Patches: “Yes, I am running

- Advertisement -

Former Representative for East Basseterre Ian ‘Patches’ Liburd has confirmed that he will be contesting in the upcoming General Election.

Liburd represented that Constituency after narrow success on a Peoples Action Movement ticket and served in Team Unity’s first term as Minister of Public Infrastructure. He was replaced as PAM’s candidate for the area in 2021 after a narrow defeat in the 2020 elections.

Liburd speaking on the radio Monday said that he will never decline to serve the people of East Basseterre

“Yes, I am running…For those who continue to ask if I am running yes I am available to the people in East Basseterre. I have already said wherever I am going they are coming with me. I wish to assure them again that I am not going anywhere without them.”

He said right now there are three candidates in East Basseterre and slammed declared himself the best option for the people of the area

“I have done many things…East Basseterre the time is coming to get back the real representation and very soon I will tell you of the unfinished task that I will complete once you give me that opportunity you know me and I know you.

“I continue to do for you I don’t need to be in government to do for you my people of East Basseterre. My Ministry of Giving will continue to thrive whether I’m in government or not. The constituency in which I was born, the constituency in which I was raised, and the constituency in which I still live I am available always to serve you.”

Liburd who also currently serves as St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations said he is returning home to serve the people.

“I’m going to pack my bags because…I am longing to focus on serving my people in St Kitts and Nevis and continue helping my people of East Basseterre. I am very humbled that the people of East Basseterre consider me worthy to represent them. I am humbled that I had the opportunity to represent East Basseterre.”

He said he has unfinished business within the constituency.

“I did not do all the things that I intended to do…and for that, I humbly apologise.”

He is likely to represent the People’s Labour Party ticket in that constituency and will face SKNLP’s Geoffrey Hanley and Natasha Grey of PAM.