BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez performed an autopsy on October 5 on the body of 56-year-old Alphonso Ezekiel Collins, who was from Stapleton Village.

Dr. Nunez concluded that death was as a result of acute myocardial infarction (heart attack).

The Police received a report of a sudden death in Newtown on Saturday, October 3. Upon arrival they found Collins’s motionless body inside a house at Pond Road. Investigations revealed that Collins had collapsed. The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) was called and he was unresponsive when examined by EMS personnel. The District Medical Doctor arrived and pronounced him dead.