Paul: Our bowlers executed their plans perfectly

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HYDERABAD, India, Oct 15, CMC – West Indies’ bowling hero in the crucial fourth T20I, Keemo Paul has credited the team’s bowlers for their execution against India, which helped to set up a memorable 24-run win.

Paul’s five-wicket haul led the way for the visitors, as India were bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs after captain Shai Hope’s sensational, unbeaten century earlier carried the Windies to 247 for three in 20 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

While the West Indies’ bowlers were guilty of being erratic in the three previous T20Is, Paul said he was pleased with the way in which they stuck to their plans against India’s batters.

The 28-year-old Paul claimed 5-41 in his four overs, becoming the first West Indian bowler to have multiple five-wicket hauls in T20Is, while Gudakesh Motie claimed 2-13 from two overs.

“They got off to quite a rollicking start, you know the Powerplay has been tough for us, and we haven’t been able to contain them.

“Coming in we had our game plans – we had some pretty long bowling meetings – so I knew what I wanted to do, I knew what my field setting was and I think I executed pretty well tonight,” Paul said.

“This series has had some pretty big scores being chased, but I think the key factor is there is no dew. I think once there’s dew it’s quite hard to contain teams that are batting second, but the last game and this game there was no dew and I think we executed our plans perfectly.

“From the batsmen perspective, after the first five overs the message we got was that it was a pretty good wicket. One or two balls were gripping but other than that it was pretty good. Bowling on the wicket the slower balls helped us here. Normally we weren’t getting any grip on the other grounds, but it actually worked here, so the gameplan was just to stick to bowling into the wicket as much as possible and try to execute our yorkers…” he added.