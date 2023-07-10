PAUL’S ROBBERY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

- Advertisement -

The Police are investigating a robbery that was committed on July 7 th, 2023, at Lover’s

Lane, St. Paul’s. The criminal act was committed at a shop in the rural village. Preliminary reports indicate that between 11:15PM and 11:45PM, two armedandmasked assailants entered the shop and commanded everyone to lay on the ground. Theassailants then proceeded to steal sums of money and items from fromthe cash register and the shop owner, as well as personal items from a number of patrons. During theincident, a single round of ammunition was discharged. There were no injuries reported.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force processedthescene and collected some items of evidential value. Investigations into the matter areongoing and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments. Any member of the public with information about the incident is asked to contact thenearest Police station soonest. All assistance in the swift resolution of this matter will bedeeply appreciated.