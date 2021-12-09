Jamaica Observer- Three members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are now facing possible criminal charges in connection with the December 1 escape of 27-year-old Orville Purnell from the Central Kingston police lock-up.

Observer sources say a corporal and two constables have been captured on closed-circuit television in the jail cell acting in a manner that indicated that they were turning a blind eye to allow Purnell to escape days after he offered $3 million to anyone who could ensure that he was not extradited to St Lucia to answer murder and gun charges.

In a release yesterday the police high command said investigations, including with the aid of technology, continue into Purnell’s escape.

“While the internal investigation is still in the early stages, we can confirm that three JCF members who were on duty on the day in question have been placed on interdiction. We can also confirm that a parallel criminal investigation into this incident has begun,” said the high command in its release.

“Recent media publications have raised the question of whether JCF members have been compromised. As a matter of course, the current investigations under way will naturally probe all possible lines of inquiry. If there are persons who believe they have information that can assist the JCF in this regard, we urge them to call IPROB [Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau] tip line at 876-838-3084,” added the high command.

An obviously embarrassed Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said that the improved integrity of police lock-ups is critical to the modernisation of the force.

“We have sought to refurbish many police lock-ups across the country, because we treat this function of policing as being critical to improving our ability to keep people safe,” said Anderson.