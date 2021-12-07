Today – Dec. 7, 2021 – marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The surprise attacks, which led to the U.S. entering World War II, killed some 2,400 Americans and wounded 1,700 more.

Intercepted message

On December 6, 1941, the U.S. intercepted a Japanese message that inquired about ship movements and berthing positions at Pearl Harbor. The cryptologist gave the message to her superior who said he would get back to her on Monday, Dec. 8. On Sunday, Dec. 7, a radar operator on Oahu saw a large group of airplanes on his screen heading toward the island. He called his superior who told him it was probably a group of U.S. B-17 bombers and not to worry about them.

“Tora, Tora, Tora!”

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor began at 7:55 that morning with the entire attack taking only one hour and 15 minutes. Captain Mitsuo Fuchida sent the coded message, “Tora, Tora, Tora,” to the Japanese fleet after flying over Oahu to indicate the Americans had been caught by surprise.

The Japanese planned to give the U.S. a declaration of war before the attack began so they would not violate the first article of the Hague Convention of 1907, but the message was delayed and not relayed to U.S. officials in Washington until the attack was already in progress.

Strike force

The Japanese strike force consisted of 353 aircraft launched from four heavy carriers. These included 40 torpedo planes, 103 level bombers, 131 dive-bombers, and 79 fighters. The attack also consisted of two heavy cruisers, 35 submarines, two light cruisers, nine oilers, two battleships, and 11 destroyers.

About ‘a date which will live in infamy’

The famous description of the Pearl Harbor attack as a “date which will live in infamy” was delivered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to a joint session of Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, one day after the tragedy. Within an hour of the speech, Congress passed a formal declaration of war against Japan.

Dorie Miller…African American Hero, Navy Cross Recipient



Dorie Miller, a steward on the USS West Virginia, distinguished himself by courageous conduct and devotion to duty during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He first assisted his mortally wounded captain and then manned a machine gun, which he was not accustomed to operating, successfully destroying two Japanese aircraft. He was the first African American awarded the Navy Cross, the service’s highest award, for his actions during the attack.

Japanese losses

The Japanese lost 29 aircraft and 5 submarines in the attack. One Japanese soldier was taken prisoner and 129 Japanese soldiers were killed. Out of all the Japanese ships that participated in the attack on Pearl Harbor only one, the Ushio, survived until the end of the war. It was surrendered to the U.S. at Yokosuka Naval Base.

USS Arizona

Almost half of those who died at Pearl Harbor were aboard the USS Arizona. In all, 1,177 officers and crewmen did when the Arizona was bombed. The ship sank and, along with the USS Utah, were the only two ships unable to be salvaged after the attack. The Arizona was left at the bottom of Pearl Harbor and, in 1962, a memorial over the wreck was dedicated. The Arizona continues to leak out small drops of oil that spread into the water above.