Mexico Considers Asylum for Peru’s Ousted President Who’s in Detention

His time in office was also overshadowed by allegations of corruption, which Mr Castillo said were part of a “political persecution”.

Peru’s Castillo faces criminal charges as new president Boluarte takes helm

LIMA, Dec 8 (Reuters) – Peru’s former President Pedro Castillo faced a first court hearing on Thursday over his arrest on charges of rebellion and conspiracy, as his successor issued her first pronouncements from the presidential palace.

Castillo’s swift fall from power on Wednesday came after lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to remove the leader following his failed attempt to rule by decree and dissolve Congress to avoid a third impeachment vote.

The Andean country has suffered intense bouts of political instability in recent years, with five presidents in just the last five years all unable to complete their elected terms.

Castillo, a former teacher and union activist who won a narrow victory in 2021 buoyed by poor rural and indigenous voters, was arrested Wednesday on criminal charges of “rebellion and conspiracy,” according to prosecutors. He simultaneously faced separate corruption allegations.

Some Peruvians protested his arrest, shouting their lingering support for Castillo on Thursday. ‘The fight has begun! Free Castillo!’ said one placard held by a demonstrator in Lima. Other, small protests led to clashes as police fired tear gas.

Castillo was ordered to be detained for seven days as the investigation into the charge that he orchestrated a rebellion proceeds.

Castillo’s lawyer Victor Perez rejected the charge, arguing that such an act implies use of weapons and violence, which he said never occurred. He called his client’s detention “illegal” and “arbitrary.”

A constitutional court separately dismissed Castillo’s claim of arbitrary detention Thursday, ruling the police acted properly in arresting him.

The former president attended the hearing via teleconference from a penitentiary center in Lima where he is being detained. He was asked if he wanted to address the court, but declined.

He has requested asylum in Mexico and Mexican and Peruvian authorities are in consultation over the request, Mexico’s foreign minister said on Thursday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has indicated he would be open to granting asylum to Castillo, a fellow leftist.