Pension Payments For Qualified GAE Workers To Commence On Thursday, July 25, 2024

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will host a special event on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., to mark the commencement of the payment of pensions to deserving retired Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs), bringing significant and immediate financial relief to hundreds of persons.

As part of its assigned duties, the Pension Reform Task Force prioritised the pension payments to GAEs who retired after May 2012, underscoring the commitment of the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew-led government to rectify the injustice of the former Team Unity Administration which discontinued the end-of-tenure gratuity that rewarded this classification of workers for their years of service.

“Instead of helping the GAE workers they made it harder for them. These are the persons who are the crossing guards, the environmental workers, your messengers, drivers, technicians and so forth. They did not have a guarantee of a pension,” said Prime Minister Drew, during a live appearance on Freedom FM’s Issues SKN programme on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Dr. Drew further explained that, “Prior to 2021 [GAEs] used to get a gratuity that was calculated using a favourable formula to them. The then [Team Unity] administration used a different formula and cut their gratuity by two thirds. So for example, if they were to get $100, they cut it down to $33.33—a third of what they used to get before 2021,” Dr. Drew explained.

To qualify for the pension payments, Government Auxiliary Employees must be at least 62 years old and have contributed a minimum of fifteen years of service.