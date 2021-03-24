BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 24, 2021 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Under the theme ‘Together: Empowering and Uniting People; Rebuilding our Economy’, the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) will be holding its annual National Convention on Saturday March 27 at the Ottley’s Playing Field in Constituency Number Seven.

According to the party’s National Chairman, Mr Warren Thompson, the meeting featuring the public session of the National Convention will be held from 4:00 pm under strict Covid-19 protocol. The convention’s private session will however be held a day earlier on Friday March 26, at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel Conference Room from 6:00 pm.

The party’s membership, which last year because of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic missed the opportunity to take part in the PLP’s hugely popular conventions which are taken to the people, is looking forward to seeing National Political Leader and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, and the Deputy National Political Leader and Federal Cabinet Minister the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett on stage.

When the party held its inaugural National Convention in 2017, and the follow-up conventions in 2018 and 2019, the Deputy National Political Leader, was a Senator as a nominated member of the National Assembly. She will now be attending the 2021 National Convention of the Peoples Labour Party as a duly elected member of the National Assembly, having been successfully elected to parliament at the June 5, 2020 National Elections.

“Our party convention is this month on the 27th of March, and this will be at Ottley’s Playing Field,” announced PLP National Chairman Mr Warren Thompson when he recently addressed members of PLP Constituency Number One Branch at the New Town Community Centre. “We take our conventions to the people and we were, as a party, the first to do such.”

A member of the ruling tri-party Team Unity coalition, the Peoples Labour Party which was established in 2013 held its first National Convention in 2017 at the Tabernacle Recreation Grounds, and the second and third Annual National Convention in 2018 and 2019 at the Patsy Allers Playing Ground in Constituency Number Three. However, due to the prevailing coronavirus epidemic the party did not hold the National Convention last year.

“For the past conventions we have had over six hundred people, the biggest ever in the Federation of all parties,” observed Mr Thompson. “This time around we have to cut back a bit because of the Covid. So we have to be careful and mindful, and that is why again we are back on the open field in Ottley’s, where people can be around and at the same time social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols can be adhered to.”

Mr Thompson explained that a tent big enough to spaciously hold about 150 persons will be erected, while in observance of the Covid-19 protocols others outside that number will be expected to use the concrete bleachers on the playing field.

Mr Thompson further explained that at a recent PLP National Executive meeting it was decided that the private session would be held a day earlier on Friday March 26, as there would not be enough time to hold the two sessions on Saturday March 27, the day of the National Convention. It will be held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel Conference Room from 6:00 pm.

“The private session is where party members – the delegates from each constituency will gather and we deal with the party business,” observed Mr Thompson. “We normally have 35 delegates from each constituency. This year we have to cut it back because of the Covid. So we are now down to 12 delegates from each constituency this year.”