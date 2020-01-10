Dr. Everson Hull, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Organisation of American States in Washington, D.C., said he is working on enhancing the recent upgrades done by the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS) at the Alexander Hamilton Museum during a tour of the museum Tuesday ahead of the 263rd birthday celebration of Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton, an American statesman, was born on Nevis on Jan. 11, 1757.

“My intent is to learn a little bit more about what has actually been put in place and to proceed with respect to exploring possibilities of increased funding for elaborating on the museum, enhancing the museum,” he said.“We have great ideas in mind with respect to not only broadening its scope and certainly emphasising the rich historical legacy of Alexander Hamilton, the place of his birth, and actually having within the museum perhaps a movie theatre, a café, a gift shop and certainly a sculpture of Hamilton in the courtyard. We think that these are some of the assets that would be very, very important to enhancing the legacy of Hamilton.”

Dr. Hull thanked the society for giving him the opportunity to visit the facility, share his thoughts, and solicit ideas from members as to how to enhance the museum. He commended the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society for its efforts at revamping the museum and expressed satisfaction with his experience there during his visit.

“I am very much impressed with what has been done here over the last several years. The portfolio of exhibits has expanded a great deal and I know that the renovations that have taken place under the leadership of Mr. Richard Lupinacci, those are very, very important in terms of actually broadening the experiences that the visitors from around the world can see when they come to visit the museum,” he said.

Dr. Hull also spoke about the birthday celebration planned for Mr. Hamilton in New York and how St. Kitts and Nevis will be incorporated in the event, noting he will be present in his official role at a celebration at Trinity Church in Manhattan Friday.

“I will be at that event as I do each year, to actually sing the national anthem and actually sing the birthday song with the folks here at the historical society,” he said. “We will sing that song lustily not only to the folks who are here in Nevis for the tea party that’s being held but also with members of the Alexander Hamilton Awareness Society who will be at that event at Trinity Church in Manhattan.”

“So too will be members of the US Coast Guard. As many of you know, Hamilton was instrumental in founding the Coast Guard and that is a very important achievement so the Coast Guard will be very much there, we will be there also,” he added.

Dr. Hull will also deliver a declaration or proclamation drafted by the Premier of Nevis.

On Nevis, the NHCS will host its annual Alexander Hamilton Tea Party at the museum’s grounds to mark the birthday anniversary, as well as announce winners of the Hamilton Scholarship Awards.