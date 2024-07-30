Permanent Secretary Hazelle Engages With Tony Blair Institute Officials On National Development

- Advertisement -

St. George’s, Grenada – Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Prime Minister’s Office of St. Kitts and Nevis, held a significant meeting with officials from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) on Monday, 29 July 2024, in Grenada.

The TBI delegation, which included Kate Dooley, Country Director for Grenada, and Tres-Ann Kremer, Regional Director, engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing the capacity and improving the systemic infrastructure of St. Kitts and Nevis in key areas such as national security, digitalization, and human resource development.

The meeting underscored the commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to collaborate with international partners to strengthen its national frameworks and address critical development needs. The dialogue focused on identifying strategies and resources to bolster national security measures, advance digital infrastructure, and enhance human resource capabilities, ensuring sustainable growth and resilience.

Permanent Secretary Hazelle expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with TBI officials and emphasised the importance of such collaborations in achieving the nation’s developmental goals. She highlighted the government’s dedication to leveraging international expertise and support to drive progress and innovation across vital sectors.

PS Hazelle said that the discussion with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change signifies a forward-looking approach to national development, fostering partnerships that are essential for building a robust and future-ready St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change is an organization founded by former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair. It aims to help political leaders and governments worldwide to implement progressive policies and achieve sustainable change. TBI focuses on a range of areas including governance, technology, public policy and economic development.