(BBC.) A project set up up by an animal shelter in Mexico, in which people agreed to board dogs during the pandemic, has seen many find permanent homes.

The San Cristóbal Shelter launched its temporary adoption program “Perroomies” (“perro” is the Spanish word for “dog”) earlier this year after several adoption events were cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The shelter hoped that the dogs would help to ease the loneliness people felt as the country went into lockdown.

But the scheme surpassed all expectations, with 39 of the 56 dogs included in the program finding permanent homes, according to Global Press Journal.

“It seemed like a good idea to adopt a dog during quarantine,” 22-year-old Marián García said.

Now, having fallen in love with her new pet, she’s decided to take the “easy” decision to keep him permanently.