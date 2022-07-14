Peru Wants U.S. Help to Stop Cocaine Trafficking Aircraft

LIMA, July 13 (Reuters) – Peru wants to secure a deal with the United States as soon as possible to help it tackle the use of planes to smuggle cocaine at a time when coca cultivation has been growing, the Andean nation’s anti-drug chief said on Wednesday.

Peru, one of the world’s top producers of cocaine, has been seeking an agreement with the United States since March for “non-lethal” support in intercepting planes transporting illegal drugs.

That support was once in place but the U.S. suspended its program two decades ago when the Peruvian Air Force accidentally shot down a plane after mistaking it for one belonging to drug traffickers, killing two U.S. citizens.

Efforts to uproot coca plantations – the plant used to make cocaine – have been undermined by growing global demand for the drug, said Ricardo Soberon, head of the national anti-drug agency DEVIDA, at a conference. He added that it was time to review the “principle of shared responsibility.”