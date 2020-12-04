December 4th, 2020–The top executive at pharma giant Pfizer said it still isn’t clear if those who receive the company’s vaccine will be able transmit the coronavirus to others, just one day after the UK became the first to approve the inoculation.

The vaccine has already been approved for use in the UK, but remains on hold pending final evaluations in the US. However, it is expected that the US will approve the vaccine in coming days.