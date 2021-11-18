COVID-19 pills could be a major access boon for the world’s poor

Pfizer struck a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow manufacturers to produce its COVID-19 antiviral pill, as well as waiving royalties on sales in poorer countries. The decision is a major boon in the fight against COVID-19, and would make the pill available to more than half the globe’s population, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

The news comes as Pfizer separately asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to authorize the at-home treatment, which the company says decreases the risk of hospitalization by around 90 percent in those with mild to moderate infections.

The agreement follows a similar deal bio-pharmaceutical company Merck struck on November 4 to provide generic versions of its antiviral drug. Until recently, health officials have relied on vaccines, in-hospital treatments like monoclonal antibodies and containment measures to fight COVID-19. But the pills could be game-changers for immunocompromised people and individuals who have declined vaccines or have not been able to get vaccinated due to equity issues (fewer than 1 percent of Pfizer’s shots have gone to poor countries).

What happens now? An official at the Medicines Patent Pool which obtained the license said manufacturing would begin within months. Despite the news, some groups remain critical of Pfizer and are asking why it can share intellectual property on the pill but not its vaccine.