Kaiser Family Foundation analysis found.

The analysis published Tuesday determined that the 27 percent of people who say they’re unvaccinated are “disproportionately” Republican or Republican-leaning, based on data from the nonprofit’s COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor in October.

Sixty percent of unvaccinated people identify as Republican or Republican-leaning, despite making up 41 percent of the adult population. Meanwhile, 17 percent of the unvaccinated population are Democrats or Democratic-leaning.

The differences between Democrats and Republicans wasn’t always this stark.

In April, when 43 percent of adults were unvaccinated, 42 percent identified as Republican or Republican-leaning, compared to 36 percent who were or leaned Democratic.

The partisan divide has grown so much that it’s become a better predictor for COVID-19 vaccination status than age, race, education and insurance status. According to Kaiser, partisanship is about twice as strong a predictor as any other demographic.

Those who are uninsured, younger, live in rural areas and have less education still see lower vaccination rates, but partisanship still remains the “strongest” indicator of vaccination status.

Reasons: Looking into why this gap exists, the analysis found that unvaccinated Republicans are more likely to say the news exaggerates the seriousness of the pandemic, and that getting vaccinated is a personal choice. More than half of vaccinated Republicans said the threat of COVID was overstated, but 9 in 10 unvaccinated Republicans were of the same opinion.

