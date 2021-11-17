Pfizer asks FDA for COVID-19 pill authorization Kaiser Family Foundation analysis found.
The analysis published Tuesday determined that the 27 percent of people who say they’re unvaccinated are “disproportionately” Republican or Republican-leaning, based on data from the nonprofit’s COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor in October.
Sixty percent of unvaccinated people identify as Republican or Republican-leaning, despite making up 41 percent of the adult population. Meanwhile, 17 percent of the unvaccinated population are Democrats or Democratic-leaning.
The differences between Democrats and Republicans wasn’t always this stark.
In April, when 43 percent of adults were unvaccinated, 42 percent identified as Republican or Republican-leaning, compared to 36 percent who were or leaned Democratic.
The partisan divide has grown so much that it’s become a better predictor for COVID-19 vaccination status than age, race, education and insurance status. According to Kaiser, partisanship is about twice as strong a predictor as any other demographic.
Those who are uninsured, younger, live in rural areas and have less education still see lower vaccination rates, but partisanship still remains the “strongest” indicator of vaccination status.
Reasons: Looking into why this gap exists, the analysis found that unvaccinated Republicans are more likely to say the news exaggerates the seriousness of the pandemic, and that getting vaccinated is a personal choice. More than half of vaccinated Republicans said the threat of COVID was overstated, but 9 in 10 unvaccinated Republicans were of the same opinion.
Biden faces uphill climb on vaccine mandate Coronavirus Cases: 255,225,785
# Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 255,225,785 +153,559 5,132,676 +3,010 230,731,656 +143,757 19,361,453 78,163 32,743 658.5 1 USA 48,161,377 786,268 38,139,928 9,235,181 11,412 144,338 2,356 725,352,987 2,173,863 333,670,117 2 India 34,466,598 464,153 33,873,890 +12,134 128,555 8,944 24,643 332 627,016,336 448,303 1,398,642,819 3 Brazil 21,965,684 611,524 21,177,367 176,793 8,318 102,339 2,849 63,776,166 297,137 214,635,665 4 UK 9,637,190 143,159 7,903,418 1,590,613 999 140,944 2,094 348,362,751 5,094,802 68,376,115 5 Russia 9,182,538 +36,626 259,084 +1,247 7,882,836 +36,388 1,040,618 2,300 62,885 1,774 218,300,000 1,494,996 146,020,496 6 Turkey 8,457,119 73,973 7,941,664 441,482 1,405 98,815 864 102,663,917 1,199,546 85,585,652 7 France 7,310,664 118,271 7,022,023 170,370 1,049 111,661 1,806 151,204,954 2,309,457 65,472,067 8 Iran 6,051,642 128,406 5,720,893 202,343 3,477 70,805 1,502 37,254,424 435,881 85,469,325 9 Argentina 5,308,781 116,294 5,174,548 17,939 578 116,000 2,541 25,717,039 561,930 45,765,541 10 Germany 5,108,904 98,660 4,540,900 +24,900 469,344 2,828 60,710 1,172 80,348,721 954,802 84,152,199 11 Spain 5,061,045 87,745 4,896,670 76,630 427 108,189 1,876 66,213,858 1,415,441 46,779,677 12 Colombia 5,036,287 127,865 4,877,518 30,904 342 97,550 2,477 27,465,596 531,992 51,627,862 13 Italy 4,873,075 132,893 4,616,786 123,396 481 80,761 2,202 111,735,792 1,851,783 60,339,575 14 Indonesia 4,251,423 143,685 4,099,399 8,339 15,321 518 50,682,476 182,642 277,496,618 15 Mexico 3,847,243 +735 291,241 +37 3,211,986 +2,123 344,016 4,798 29,415 2,227 11,604,734 88,726 130,793,516 16 Ukraine 3,263,417 +18,668 78,754 +769 2,684,584 +20,211 500,079 177 75,242 1,816 15,348,780 353,884 43,372,376 17 Poland 3,230,634 79,161 2,827,027 324,446 1,270 85,490 2,095 23,113,362 611,633 37,789,615 18 South Africa 2,926,348 89,504 2,820,030 16,814 546 48,501 1,483 18,962,806 314,289 60,335,609 19 Philippines 2,820,494 +1,190 46,117 +309 2,750,531 +2,759 23,846 1,253 25,277 413 23,675,873 212,180 111,583,887 20 Malaysia 2,556,865 29,769 2,461,780 65,316 545 77,633 904 36,005,549 1,093,215 32,935,479 21 Netherlands 2,334,472 18,785 2,028,926 286,761 376 135,828 1,093 19,205,114 1,117,421 17,186,992 22 Peru 2,216,832 200,695 N/A N/A N/A 908 65,972 5,973 19,707,040 586,475 33,602,521 23 Iraq 2,070,883 23,562 2,027,560 19,761 139 49,948 568 16,097,977 388,273 41,460,480 24 Thailand 2,037,224 +6,524 20,197 +56 1,925,643 +7,191 91,384 1,776 29,086 288 14,913,135 212,921 70,040,747 25 Czechia 1,930,214 +22,479 31,709 +27 1,733,498 +421 165,007 661 179,784 2,953 42,203,902 3,930,957 10,736,293 26 Canada 1,754,375 29,403 1,701,340 23,632 545 45,930 770 47,608,467 1,246,399 38,196,798 27 Romania 1,748,568 53,661 1,598,656 96,251 1,681 91,735 2,815 15,509,313 813,660 19,061,172 28 Chile 1,730,456 38,005 1,632,745 59,706 599 89,468 1,965 24,633,609 1,273,604 19,341,650 29 Japan 1,725,696 +154 18,331 +4 1,705,929 +263 1,436 78 13,702 146 27,274,628 216,562 125,944,012 30 Bangladesh 1,572,948 27,928 1,536,967 8,053 1,400 9,422 167 10,634,254 63,700 166,943,330 31 Belgium 1,524,862 +12,388 26,444 +41 1,256,562 +3,014 241,856 540 130,789 2,268 23,112,268 1,982,363 11,658,949 32 Israel 1,338,527 +93 8,148 1,324,912 +162 5,467 138 143,526 874 30,745,560 3,296,757 9,326,000 33 Pakistan 1,280,362 +270 28,628 +10 1,229,347 +499 22,387 1,085 5,646 126 21,484,466 94,738 226,777,635 34 Serbia 1,218,423 10,951 1,114,763 92,709 267 140,226 1,260 6,603,023 759,932 8,688,969 35 Sweden 1,185,093 15,063 1,147,441 22,589 32 116,348 1,479 13,485,270 1,323,928 10,185,805 36 Portugal 1,110,155 18,274 1,053,609 38,272 80 109,312 1,799 20,385,083 2,007,231 10,155,823 37 Vietnam 1,045,397 23,270 870,997 151,130 4,101 10,609 236 64,714,626 656,722 98,541,825 38 Austria 996,320 +14,416 11,848 +41 858,323 +7,397 126,149 486 109,763 1,305 104,771,291 11,542,475 9,077,021 39 Hungary 976,432 +10,265 32,514 +178 828,535 +1,298 115,383 565 101,430 3,378 7,909,782 821,657 9,626,619 40 Kazakhstan 959,526 +1,058 12,474 +24 919,170 +2,298 27,882 528 50,276 654 11,575,012 606,492 19,085,170 41 Cuba 959,307 8,284 949,340 1,683 52 84,766 732 10,831,678 957,106 11,317,110 42 Morocco 948,391 14,747 930,379 3,265 347 25,283 393 10,279,270 274,030 37,511,430 43 Switzerland 923,037 11,369 845,400 66,268 125 105,591 1,301 12,199,175 1,395,533 8,741,591 44 Jordan 898,682 11,279 855,172 32,231 743 86,894 1,091 11,555,786 1,117,334 10,342,280 45 Greece 847,188 16,923 750,538 79,727 547 81,830 1,635 31,171,430 3,010,850 10,353,032 46 Nepal 817,672 11,482 798,714 7,476 27,387 385 4,520,580 151,413 29,856,019 47 Georgia 795,847 +4,732 11,212 +72 731,996 +4,812 52,639 200,030 2,818 11,002,986 2,765,516 3,978,638 48 UAE 741,074 2,144 735,723 3,207 73,706 213 97,258,646 9,673,127 10,054,520 49 Tunisia 715,818 25,320 689,639 859 58 59,709 2,112 3,128,507 260,959 11,988,493 50 Bulgaria 662,739 26,676 524,401 111,662 767 96,377 3,879 6,157,900 895,500 6,876,495 51 Lebanon 654,068 8,596 625,313 20,159 186 96,422 1,267 4,795,578 706,957 6,783,408 52 Belarus 631,025 4,875 611,204 14,946 66,810 516 10,062,789 1,065,404 9,445,049 53 Guatemala 610,591 15,749 592,590 2,252 5 33,238 857 3,026,849 164,768 18,370,359 54 Slovakia 578,208 +8,342 13,687 +43 479,633 +5,315 84,888 499 105,835 2,505 4,283,027 783,967 5,463,278 55 Costa Rica 564,901 7,231 534,171 23,499 148 109,519 1,402 2,674,625 518,537 5,158,025 56 Azerbaijan 563,940 7,502 525,838 30,600 54,940 731 5,380,154 524,140 10,264,733 57 Sri Lanka 552,994 14,034 524,740 14,220 25,677 652 5,500,800 255,416 21,536,655 58 Saudi Arabia 549,297 8,818 538,373 2,106 50 15,448 248 30,863,762 867,979 35,558,180 59 Croatia 544,330 9,986 500,584 33,760 289 133,727 2,453 3,288,144 807,809 4,070,446 60 Bolivia 525,187 +926 19,030 +8 484,146 +816 22,011 220 44,164 1,600 2,563,530 215,574 11,891,666 61 Ecuador 521,792 33,088 443,880 44,824 759 28,971 1,837 1,917,796 106,480 18,010,861 62 Myanmar 514,716 18,963 486,126 9,627 9,374 345 5,259,819 95,788 54,911,035 63 Ireland 507,413 5,566 411,085 90,762 117 101,208 1,110 8,523,650 1,700,124 5,013,546 64 Panama 474,928 7,348 465,662 1,918 49 107,742 1,667 4,150,936 941,680 4,408,010 65 Paraguay 462,059 16,342 445,028 689 43 63,707 2,253 1,923,260 265,173 7,252,863 66 Lithuania 448,304 +2,151 6,405 +19 408,722 +2,627 33,177 154 167,903 2,399 5,902,519 2,210,661 2,670,024 67 Denmark 430,891 2,781 389,395 38,715 44 74,033 478 89,319,132 15,346,300 5,820,239 68 Palestine 427,121 4,496 419,679 2,946 45 81,139 854 2,686,972 510,438 5,264,052 69 Venezuela 421,311 5,040 407,509 8,762 681 14,874 178 3,359,014 118,588 28,325,142 70 Kuwait 413,050 2,462 410,311 277 2 94,795 565 5,098,625 1,170,139 4,357,283 71 S. Korea 402,775 +3,184 3,158 +21 366,089 +1,590 33,528 522 7,847 62 15,804,065 307,892 51,329,847 72 Dominican Republic 398,018 4,174 388,999 4,845 239 36,192 380 2,346,344 213,355 10,997,347 73 Uruguay 396,888 6,104 388,870 1,914 19 113,712 1,749 3,979,337 1,140,120 3,490,278 74 Slovenia 388,010 +4,276 4,975 +17 336,745 +3,444 46,290 179 186,603 2,393 1,855,393 892,303 2,079,331 75 Honduras 377,241 +139 10,371 +9 118,701 +301 248,169 85 37,274 1,025 1,110,426 109,717 10,120,857 76 Mongolia 374,970 +873 1,909 +10 313,256 59,805 192 111,906 570 4,030,048 1,202,727 3,350,760 77 Ethiopia 369,244 6,638 346,093 16,513 280 3,106 56 3,789,008 31,876 118,868,197 78 Libya 365,830 5,319 320,739 39,772 52,264 760 1,854,373 264,926 6,999,595 79 Moldova 354,755 8,602 335,084 11,069 334 88,224 2,139 2,123,888 528,190 4,021,070 80 Egypt 345,848 19,636 288,879 37,333 90 3,294 187 3,693,367 35,181 104,982,994 81 Armenia 330,895 +982 7,153 +46 298,492 +1,153 25,250 111,380 2,408 2,271,138 764,472 2,970,857 82 Oman 304,441 4,113 299,864 464 11 57,608 778 25,000,000 4,730,646 5,284,690 83 Bahrain 277,262 1,393 275,644 225 3 155,541 781 7,173,666 4,024,346 1,782,567 84 Bosnia and Herzegovina 265,942 12,113 192,218 61,611 81,759 3,724 1,353,609 416,143 3,252,750 85 Kenya 254,384 5,322 247,711 1,351 23 4,592 96 2,775,646 50,106 55,395,941 86 Latvia 241,839 3,796 216,645 21,398 202 130,195 2,044 5,210,704 2,805,212 1,857,508 87 Qatar 241,378 611 239,054 1,713 12 85,967 218 2,917,525 1,039,077 2,807,805 88 Singapore 241,341 612 218,355 22,374 68 40,811 103 21,098,774 3,567,862 5,913,562 89 Norway 232,839 952 88,952 142,935 58 42,493 174 8,351,369 1,524,115 5,479,487 90 Estonia 214,496 +1,023 1,700 187,021 +1,958 25,775 47 161,547 1,280 2,263,796 1,704,971 1,327,762 91 Nigeria 213,177 2,968 205,770 4,439 11 1,000 14 3,392,457 15,916 213,145,112 92 Zambia 210,008 3,666 206,243 99 5 11,001 192 2,666,835 139,701 19,089,605 93 North Macedonia 209,971 7,354 194,346 8,271 100,790 3,530 1,433,550 688,130 2,083,256 94 Algeria 208,245 5,997 142,857 59,391 22 4,634 133 230,861 5,137 44,937,747 95 Botswana 194,129 2,416 190,863 850 1 80,326 1,000 1,846,414 764,000 2,416,772 96 Albania 193,856 3,004 182,535 8,317 3 67,464 1,045 1,355,929 471,878 2,873,476 97 Australia 192,845 +1,231 1,907 +9 172,502 18,436 92 7,444 74 45,956,156 1,773,941 25,906,249 98 Uzbekistan 190,332 +228 1,364 +4 186,706 +312 2,262 23 5,576 40 1,377,915 40,366 34,135,191 99 Kyrgyzstan 182,605 +77 2,712 +2 177,108 +102 2,785 131 27,369 406 1,798,966 269,631 6,671,947 100 Finland 171,222 1,233 46,000 123,989 36 30,837 222 7,680,053 1,383,157 5,552,553 101 Afghanistan 156,649 7,295 131,699 17,655 1,124 3,903 182 781,079 19,463 40,130,817 102 Montenegro 152,931 2,217 146,173 4,541 51 243,453 3,529 875,167 1,393,190 628,175 103 Mozambique 151,457 1,936 149,403 118 8 4,667 60 960,837 29,605 32,455,603 104 Zimbabwe 133,505 4,698 128,337 470 12 8,806 310 1,552,417 102,402 15,159,988 105 Ghana 130,727 1,207 128,684 836 12 4,090 38 1,916,587 59,963 31,962,758 106 Namibia 129,067 3,565 125,366 136 3 49,564 1,369 770,950 296,057 2,604,056 107 Uganda 127,002 3,241 97,063 26,698 140 2,661 68 1,888,207 39,569 47,719,927 108 Cyprus 124,225 577 90,755 32,893 27 101,871 473 9,477,138 7,771,739 1,219,436 109 Cambodia 119,687 +51 2,881 +5 116,072 +48 734 7,025 169 2,679,072 157,253 17,036,678 110 El Salvador 118,041 3,735 101,092 13,214 316 18,073 572 1,408,214 215,614 6,531,185 111 Cameroon 106,190 1,770 102,716 1,704 152 3,868 64 1,751,774 63,812 27,451,895 112 Rwanda 100,164 1,338 45,520 53,306 7,479 100 3,308,493 247,042 13,392,455 113 China 98,368 +31 4,636 92,475 +69 1,257 18 68 3 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 114 Jamaica 90,341 2,331 61,024 26,986 14 30,327 782 658,384 221,013 2,978,932 115 Maldives 90,117 247 87,703 2,167 23 162,781 446 1,698,791 3,068,570 553,610 116 Luxembourg 84,866 859 81,292 2,715 12 132,612 1,342 3,636,674 5,682,676 639,958 117 Senegal 73,959 1,883 72,067 9 1 4,263 109 857,951 49,453 17,348,811 118 Angola 64,940 1,729 62,565 646 28 1,895 50 1,143,072 33,358 34,266,920 119 Trinidad and Tobago 63,084 1,885 54,028 7,171 22 44,877 1,341 424,627 302,071 1,405,717 120 Malawi 61,846 2,302 58,706 838 67 3,122 116 433,877 21,905 19,807,654 121 Ivory Coast 61,523 702 60,446 375 2,256 26 1,121,820 41,132 27,273,921 122 DRC 57,803 1,099 50,930 5,774 620 12 306,299 3,283 93,292,071 123 Réunion 57,173 379 54,801 1,993 7 63,238 419 1,303,606 1,441,895 904,092 124 Laos 56,324 110 6,558 49,656 7,590 15 719,584 96,972 7,420,515 125 Guadeloupe 54,920 745 2,250 51,925 23 137,225 1,861 536,488 1,340,489 400,218 126 Fiji 52,429 694 50,450 1,285 57,909 767 454,315 501,800 905,371 127 Suriname 50,170 1,139 29,530 19,501 13 84,482 1,918 153,976 259,283 593,853 128 Syria 46,564 2,677 27,867 16,020 2,575 148 103,566 5,727 18,083,621 129 Eswatini 46,481 1,245 45,204 32 10 39,502 1,058 379,422 322,455 1,176,665 130 French Guiana 45,502 322 11,254 33,926 18 147,115 1,041 439,592 1,421,266 309,296 131 Martinique 44,318 700 104 43,514 1 118,224 1,867 416,247 1,110,392 374,865 132 Madagascar 43,672 964 41,322 1,386 3 1,523 34 249,510 8,704 28,666,996 133 Sudan 40,238 3,099 32,905 4,234 889 68 238,579 5,272 45,253,335 134 French Polynesia 40,178 636 33,500 6,042 7 141,902 2,246 26,355 93,081 283,140 135 Malta 38,319 462 36,828 1,029 2 86,468 1,043 1,211,456 2,733,682 443,159 136 Cabo Verde 38,302 350 37,877 75 23 67,877 620 211,166 374,221 564,282 137 Mauritania 38,278 808 36,689 781 22 7,946 168 490,262 101,773 4,817,204 138 Guyana 36,916 961 33,869 2,086 17 46,625 1,214 372,785 470,826 791,768 139 Gabon 36,787 268 30,360 6,159 14 16,010 117 1,370,423 596,418 2,297,756 140 Papua New Guinea 33,054 436 31,700 918 7 3,601 47 227,515 24,785 9,179,590 141 Guinea 30,715 387 29,650 678 24 2,255 28 567,389 41,655 13,621,080 142 Belize 29,269 548 26,957 1,764 10 71,820 1,345 332,188 815,117 407,534 143 Tanzania 26,208 725 N/A N/A N/A 7 422 12 62,066,010 144 Togo 26,167 243 25,816 108 3,062 28 565,156 66,140 8,544,818 145 Benin 24,833 161 24,546 126 5 1,977 13 604,310 48,120 12,558,515 146 Haiti 24,710 711 20,734 3,265 2,131 61 132,422 11,422 11,593,432 147 Somalia 22,837 1,313 11,189 10,335 1,384 80 262,138 15,886 16,500,953 148 Seychelles 22,722 122 22,313 287 229,089 1,230 21,504 216,809 99,184 149 Barbados 22,639 199 14,014 8,426 78,646 691 416,959 1,448,483 287,859 150 Bahamas 22,613 669 21,537 407 9 56,759 1,679 163,025 409,193 398,406 151 Lesotho 21,697 661 13,163 7,873 10,019 305 250,067 115,473 2,165,583 152 Mayotte 20,790 185 2,964 17,641 73,765 656 176,919 627,726 281,841 153 Burundi 20,282 +6 38 773 19,471 1,639 3 345,742 27,936 12,376,047 154 Timor-Leste 19,812 122 19,682 8 14,644 90 169,501 125,287 1,352,903 155 Mauritius 18,979 240 1,854 16,885 14,889 188 358,675 281,387 1,274,669 156 Congo 18,539 331 12,421 5,787 3,250 58 188,207 32,994 5,704,325 157 Curaçao 17,248 175 16,967 106 4 104,524 1,061 322,124 1,952,089 165,015 158 Tajikistan 17,091 124 16,965 2 1,738 13 9,831,469 159 Nicaragua 17,023 208 4,225 12,590 2,528 31 6,732,802 160 Mali 16,716 589 14,887 1,240 794 28 472,207 22,432 21,050,182 161 Taiwan 16,503 +5 848 15,546 +6 109 691 36 8,000,235 335,074 23,876,037 162 Aruba 16,113 172 15,791 150 11 150,043 1,602 177,885 1,656,455 107,389 163 Iceland 15,968 34 14,161 1,773 4 46,380 99 1,200,974 3,488,303 344,286 164 Andorra 15,929 130 15,507 292 4 205,708 1,679 193,595 2,500,097 77,435 165 Burkina Faso 15,514 265 15,009 240 715 12 226,312 10,434 21,688,927 166 Channel Islands 15,180 100 13,691 1,389 86,218 568 1,036,458 5,886,792 176,065 167 Brunei 14,378 +87 96 13,786 +73 496 5 32,439 217 570,625 1,287,413 443,234 168 Equatorial Guinea 13,519 169 13,256 94 1 9,221 115 242,340 165,294 1,466,118 169 Djibouti 13,497 186 13,284 27 13,394 185 242,215 240,358 1,007,727 170 Saint Lucia 12,851 +7 271 +1 12,376 +48 204 7 69,548 1,467 90,504 489,793 184,780 171 South Sudan 12,590 133 12,169 288 2 1,107 12 258,368 22,716 11,373,972 172 Hong Kong 12,389 213 12,093 83 1,634 28 27,124,160 3,578,125 7,580,551 173 New Caledonia 11,769 +71 273 55 11,441 15 40,685 944 42,756 147,808 289,268 174 CAR 11,666 101 6,859 4,706 2 2,359 20 60,228 12,180 4,945,021 175 Isle of Man 10,354 64 9,908 382 1 120,886 747 133,676 1,560,706 85,651 176 Gambia 9,986 341 9,634 11 3 3,979 136 121,854 48,553 2,509,720 177 Yemen 9,936 1,926 6,665 1,345 23 323 63 265,253 8,633 30,727,004 178 New Zealand 9,285 +197 35 5,199 +17 4,051 5 1,856 7 4,538,026 907,224 5,002,100 179 Eritrea 7,076 52 6,893 131 1,958 14 23,693 6,556 3,613,818 180 Niger 6,726 235 6,248 243 5 265 9 181,120 7,129 25,406,309 181 Gibraltar 6,634 98 6,016 520 2 196,989 2,910 401,273 11,915,343 33,677 182 Guinea-Bissau 6,431 146 6,121 164 3,165 72 105,212 51,783 2,031,788 183 Sierra Leone 6,396 121 4,393 1,882 780 15 160,729 19,602 8,199,542 184 Grenada 5,865 200 5,608 +6 57 51,793 1,766 85,790 757,594 113,240 185 Liberia 5,818 287 5,523 8 2 1,114 55 128,246 24,565 5,220,705 186 Bermuda 5,713 106 5,558 49 2 92,202 1,711 623,371 10,060,537 61,962 187 San Marino 5,654 92 5,460 102 2 166,152 2,704 86,649 2,546,328 34,029 188 Dominica 5,441 35 5,056 350 75,327 485 100,771 1,395,102 72,232 189 St. Vincent Grenadines 5,326 72 3,981 1,273 2 47,799 646 88,494 794,210 111,424 190 Chad 5,105 175 4,874 56 299 10 148,082 8,674 17,071,809 191 Sint Maarten 4,546 75 4,435 36 10 104,398 1,722 62,056 1,425,100 43,545 192 Comoros 4,409 +9 149 4,187 +9 73 4,926 166 895,012 193 Cayman Islands 4,203 2 1,352 2,849 8 62,936 30 139,740 2,092,480 66,782 194 Antigua and Barbuda 4,129 +7 108 +1 3,960 +44 61 11 41,689 1,090 17,782 179,538 99,043 195 Liechtenstein 3,912 +55 61 3,662 +25 189 2 102,200 1,594 49,126 1,283,400 38,278 196 Saint Martin 3,872 56 1,399 2,417 7 97,849 1,415 54,303 1,372,293 39,571 197 Sao Tome and Principe 3,731 56 3,654 21 16,601 249 14,689 65,359 224,744 198 Monaco 3,498 36 3,416 46 1 88,280 909 54,960 1,387,038 39,624 199 Turks and Caicos 3,045 23 2,975 47 1 77,214 583 94,789 2,403,616 39,436 200 Faeroe Islands 3,017 10 2,557 450 7 61,424 204 532,000 10,831,060 49,118 201 Saint Kitts and Nevis 2,756 +3 27 2,671 +10 58 1 51,307 503 55,157 1,026,826 53,716 202 British Virgin Islands 2,725 37 2,649 39 7 89,321 1,213 82,570 2,706,503 30,508 203 Caribbean Netherlands 2,633 21 2,498 114 99,142 791 28,170 1,060,697 26,558 204 Bhutan 2,625 3 2,616 6 3,351 4 1,221,249 1,559,151 783,278 205 St. Barth 1,589 6 462 1,121 160,214 605 38,369 3,868,623 9,918 206 Anguilla 1,175 3 1,094 78 77,369 198 51,382 3,383,288 15,187 207 Greenland 1,070 890 180 2 18,803 99,017 1,740,040 56,905 208 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 209 Wallis and Futuna 445 7 438 0 40,573 638 20,508 1,869,803 10,968 210 Macao 77 77 0 116 5,019 7,587 661,490 211 Falkland Islands 72 68 4 19,895 7,747 2,140,647 3,619 212 Montserrat 41 1 40 0 8,207 200 1,408 281,825 4,996 213 Saint Pierre Miquelon 33 32 1 5,734 11,368 1,975,326 5,755 214 Vatican City 27 27 0 33,582 804 215 Solomon Islands 20 20 0 28 4,500 6,338 709,981 216 Western Sahara 10 1 8 1 16 2 617,477 217 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 218 Palau 8 8 0 439 11,133 611,300 18,212 219 Vanuatu 6 1 3 2 19 3 23,000 72,558 316,988 220 Marshall Islands 4 4 0 67 59,739 221 Samoa 3 3 0 15 200,226 222 Saint Helena 2 2 0 328 6,102 223 Micronesia 1 1 0 9 116,679 224 Tonga 1 1 9 107,340 Total: 255,225,785 +153,559 5,132,676 +3,010 230,731,656 +143,757 19,361,453 78,163 32,743.1 658.5
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
