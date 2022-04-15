Pfizer Kids Booster, Many Covid Cases Go Uncounted, Latest Updates, World Covid Stats

Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday that a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5-11 produced a “high” immune response, and that they will apply for authorization for a booster dose in the age group soon.

Pfizer said in a news release that a third dose of the vaccine in those 5-11 produced a 36-fold increase in levels of neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant, compared to two doses.

Antibody levels against the original version of the virus increased by six-fold.

“These data reinforce the potential function of a third dose of the vaccine in maintaining high levels of protection against the virus in this age group,” Pfizer said.

The company plans to submit a request to the Food and Drug Administration for authorization for a booster dose in children 5-11 “in the coming days.”

News of a possible booster for children 5-11 comes as there are still no doses at all authorized for children under five, though Pfizer has previously said it expects results in April from trials for that age group.

The booster dose for children 5-11 “was well tolerated with no new safety signals observed,” Pfizer said.

