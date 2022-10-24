Pfizer Plans Steep Price Hike for Covid Vax, More Corona Boosters, World Covid Stats

- Advertisement -

Under the most recent contract, the federal government pays about $30 a dose and then distributes the vaccine to the public for free.

Lukin said Pfizer is working on manufacturing a single-dose shot, rather than multi-dose vials used currently, and the increased cost reflects that.

Angela Lukin, the president of U.S. operations, said during an investor call Thursday the company is still in discussion with insurers but that they are confident the price will ensure equitable access and reimbursement.

Pfizer expects to roughly quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to between $110 to $130 per dose once the U.S. government’s purchasing program ends early next year, a company official said.

Peter Marks is the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

eter Marks, who leads the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccines operation, is still losing sleep over Covid.

Yes, vaccines for all age groups have been authorized or approved. Yes, an updated vaccine is now available. And, yes, multiple products are in use and hundreds of millions of doses have been given in this country.

But Marks said there are other issues that weigh on him.

Chief among them is the fact that, given the rate at which SARS-CoV-2 viruses mutate, Marks thinks it’s conceivable that the booster shot people are getting now may not be the last some will need for the coming year.

“I would be lying to you if [I said] it doesn’t keep me up at night worrying that there is a certain chance that we may have to deploy another booster — at least for a portion of the population, perhaps older individuals — before next September, October,” Marks told STAT.

“I’m not saying that’s what’s going to happen, but it’s what keeps me up at night, because we see how fast this virus is evolving.”

WORLD COVID STATS

Coronavirus Cases: 632,959,738 view by country Deaths: 6,583,006 Recovered: 611,964,104