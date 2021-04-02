The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech protects against symptomatic Covid for up to six months, an updated analysis of clinical trial data has found.

In a statement released on Thursday, the companies reported efficacy of 91.3% against any symptoms of the disease in participants assessed up to six months after their second shot. The level of protection is only marginally lower than the 95% achieved soon after vaccination.

The findings are the first to demonstrate that the vaccine remains effective for many months, an outcome that doctors and scientists had desperately hoped for because it suggests that people being vaccinated now should be protected at least until the autumn when boosters may be ready.

Analysis of participants in the phase 3 trial, which has enrolled 46,307 people, identified 927 symptomatic Covid cases. Of these, 850 were in the placebo arm of the trial and 77 in the vaccine group. There were 32 cases of severe Covid, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the placebo group, and none in the vaccinated group. More than 12,000 people vaccinated in the trial have now been followed for at least six months after their second dose.

More striking still are results from the South African arm of the trial where nine Covid cases were observed among 800 participants. All of the cases were in the placebo group, and six were confirmed to be the new “variant of concern”, B.1.351, which has worried scientists because of its ability to partially evade antibodies produced in response to vaccines or past infection. Public Health England said on Wednesday that it knew of 469 confirmed or probable cases of the South African variant in the UK.