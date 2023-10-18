Pharmacy Technicians Saluted In St. Lucia

- Advertisement -

Each year, countries around the world celebrate World Pharmacy Technician Day on the third Tuesday in October. This year, World Pharmacy Technician Day is observed on October 17.

The Pharmaceutical Association of Saint Lucia Inc. joined with other associations around the world to recognize technicians for the knowledge and skills they offer to the practice in Saint Lucia.

According to Acting Chief Pharmacist and President of the Pharmaceutical Association of Saint Lucia, Ms. Astride Mondesir, “in the ever-evolving world of healthcare and the practice of pharmacy in this era, technicians are significant contributors to the success and smooth running of pharmacies.”

Pharmacies, she said, are busy environments and technicians provide and perform vital duties in support of pharmacists.

“They can at times be the first friendly face that the patient sees. They provide crucial support to pharmacists – ensuring stock levels are adequate, preparing insurance receipts, counting and pre-packaging of medicines, data entry, assisting with explanation on use of medical devices and over-the-counter preparations, and generally assisting in activities that ensure the patient’s life is made better.

She added: “Pharmacy technicians have become an indispensable part of the team and deserve a day of recognition and appreciation for their tireless work. We see you, we recognize you, we salute you.

“Have a wonderful World Pharmacy Technician Day!”