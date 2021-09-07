NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 06, 2021) — The second phase of the Bath Village Road Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Project is expected to commence soon.

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Communication and Works made the announcement while addressing residents of Bath Village at a town hall style meeting hosted by the Ministry of Communication and Works on September 02, 2021.

“Phase 2 will commence very shortly, and Phase 2 is basically from Mr. Dick in the south along the main carriageway here in Bath at the intersection of ‘Boom.’

“The length I am told is 3, 400 feet and in most cases the width of the road would be approximately 17 feet. There would be a very short area that would be approximately 16 feet and we feel that a width of 17 feet is comparable to even the Island Main Road. So we are ensuring that Bath Village would have wide enough road that could be comparable to anywhere on the island of Nevis. The cost I am told is somewhere in the region of approximately $2,000,000,” he said.

Mr. Brand noted that there are two additional phases, and the total estimated project cost is $4.1 million when Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4 are added together for a total of about 7,300 feet of road.

Phase 3 of the project would be done on Jericho Road which stretches from the tamarind tree to “Flakesy.”

“That area is expected to be approximately 17 feet in width and it is some 1,000 feet in length, and the estimate that I’ve been given is approximately $600,000 for that particular stretch of road,” the Communication and Works Minister said.

Regarding Phase 4, that segment of the project will be done in the area from Black Hat’s Place up the hill to Maude Smith Pre School through to VON Radio on to Conch Shell.

“That distance is some 29,000 feet and the width of that is expected to between 16 and 17 feet. That segment is expected to cost somewhere in the region of $1.5 million,” Mr. Brand said.

The Communication and Works Minister also used the opportunity to appeal to residents of Bath Village to exercise patience during the execution of the project.

“I want to appeal to you to be patient with us because there will be some disruption: dust, noise, disruption in your water supply at times, disruption in your electricity; disruption maybe also in your internet and cable services.

“All of these things that may be impacted during the construction phase, and I believe that as the folks of Bath Village would have been patient for all of these years, that they can be patient with us and bear with us for the next few months,” he said.

In conclusion the minister stated that in addition to fulfilling the Nevis Island Administration’s commitment, they would ensure that Bath Village would also benefit from improvements as have other villages throughout the island.

Also present at the meeting were Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, Minister of Finance and Area Representative for the St. John’s Parish; Mr. Jevon Williams, Director of the Public Works Department; Mr. Denzil Stanley, Principal Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Communication and Works who chaired the session; and Mr. Roger Hanley, Operations Manager at the Nevis Water Department.