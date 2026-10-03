Phil Jones Appointed Online Gaming Regulator in Nevis

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NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 2, 2026)

Phil Jones has been appointed Regulator, Online Gaming, at the Nevis Branch of the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC), as the sector continues to grow and attract greater regulatory attention.

Jones, who previously held responsibility for both international banking and online gaming regulation, formally handed over the international banking portfolio to Marie-Grace Michel on October 1.

During his time overseeing international banking, Jones played a key role in establishing the regulatory foundation for the sector. His new assignment will allow him to focus exclusively on online gaming and the supervision of operators under the regulatory framework established by the Nevis Online Gaming Ordinance.

The move comes as the online gaming industry continues to expand and Nevis prepares for increased international scrutiny of its financial services sector ahead of the fifth-round Mutual Evaluation.

Against that backdrop, strengthening supervisory capacity remains a priority as the jurisdiction works to meet evolving international regulatory standards and expectations.

Jones will also continue working closely with the Nevis Online Gaming Authority, drawing on his regulatory experience to strengthen oversight and ensure operators comply with the established legal and regulatory framework.

The FSRC Nevis Branch said it remains committed to maintaining effective supervision across the jurisdiction’s financial services sector and upholding the standards required under applicable laws and regulations.