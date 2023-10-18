Philip Mondor To Deliver Keynote Address At CTO Tourism HR Conference In Nevis

- Advertisement -

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Philip Mondor, President and CEO of Tourism HR Canada, will keynote the 10th Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Tourism Human Resources Conference, set for Nevis from October 30 to November 1, 2023.

The signature CTO event, to be held at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, unites industry professionals, HR leaders, and stakeholders from across the Caribbean and beyond.

“This event promises to be a pivotal gathering, offering invaluable insights into the present and future of the Caribbean tourism industry,” promised Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, who said Mondor’s address, entitled “Reimagining the Future of Work”, will be one of the main highlights of the event.

With close to 35 years of expertise, Mondor is an accomplished leader and has collaborated with labor market stakeholders in a dozen countries and across 15 different industrial sectors, with a primary focus on the tourism industry. He currently serves as an industry representative to Canada’s Deputy Minister’s Advisory Council for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. He also is an advisory member of the Labor Market Information Council.

Under this year’s theme, “Navigating the Next Phase of Caribbean Tourism”, the conference will delve deep into the realms of “Talent and Technology – 2024 and beyond”. Attendees can expect to gain a profound understanding of how human resource development can be optimally leveraged to boost the growth, development, innovation and competitiveness of the Caribbean tourism sector.

One of the conference’s notable features is a Student Forum, offering students studying tourism and hospitality the platform to showcase their understanding of the vital role tourism plays in the Caribbean region. Through impactful presentations, these young voices will contribute to the dialogue, ensuring the perspectives of the future tourism workforce are heard and considered.

Nevis, with its unspoiled landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and a relaxed pace of life, serves as the perfect backdrop for this significant event. Delegates and attendees will have the opportunity to explore the remarkable beauty of this Caribbean jewel, known for its welcoming community and genuine charm.

The last Tourism Human Resources Conference was held in the Cayman Islands in November 2018. “The return of this prestigious event demonstrates the commitment of the CTO to advancing the region’s tourism industry through people-centered development and collaboration,” said Regis-Prosper.