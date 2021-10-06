Phillips intoxicate Guinness in Constituency Number Seven Domino League thriller

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 6, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Shock and disappointment characterised the third segment of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League held on Tuesday October 5 at four venues, as teams clamoured for victory.

At the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, Phillips Domino Club opened on a sour note having lost the opening game to their opponents Guinness Domino Club, but what happened after that left the beer-themed club reeling not knowing what would have hit them.

Phillips’ captain Allington ‘Leggy’ Berridge playing alongside Tyke Isaac on table one won eight straight games, and their colleagues Desroy Tate and Sheldon Augustus won five straight games to clinch a 13-1 win at 9:00 p.m., destroying their opponents in less than two hours.

The second game played at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, though not as dramatic, also sent shock waves as front runners Sylvers Domino Club ended up losing a game that was theirs for the taking.

Wife and husband team of Captain Octavia Huggins-Sewell and Shaquille Sewell were in their elements as the propelled their team to a 9-2 lead after they won back to back two games where their opponents scored not a single point, which earned them two bonus games.

But things drastically changed when Molineux Domino Club players slammed brakes on Sylvers players with Captain Ericson ‘Wixie’ Wescott and his opposite player Cuthbert Sharry winning game after game only allowing Sylvers two games in the bargain. They went ahead to seal their win with three bonus games courtesy of their achieving 100 points before their opponents earned a single point on three occasions, to carry the day with a 13-11 win.

At the old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, Christ Church Domino Club captained by Zeyn Pencheon showed scant respect to former champions Lodge Domino Club whom they beat 13-9. In the second game at the same venue, Small Corner Bar Domino Club beat Mansion Domino Club 13-11.

Defending champions Tabernacle Domino Club who lost in their last outing proved that the loss to Sylvers Domino Club was a mere misadventure by bringing down a former champion team, Unity Domino Club, 13-9 in a game played at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project.

Another former champion team, Parsons Domino Club beat Ottley’s Domino Club 13-7 in a game held at the Tabernacle Community Centre. Also at the same venue, in the second game, Saddlers Domino Club beat Unstoppable Domino Club 13-9.

Meantime, Molineux Domino Club beat Saddlers Domino Club 13-12 in their rescheduled game that was played at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux on Sunday October 3.

At the end of the third segment of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, preliminary point standings have it that Saddlers leads with 13 points, followed by five clubs each with 12 points – defending champion team Tabernacle, Parsons, Christ Church, Sylvers, and Unity.

Others, in order, are Phillips 11 points, Molineux 10, Mansion 8, Lodge 7, Small Corner Bar 5, Guinness 5, Unstoppable 0, and Ottley’s 0.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League is sponsored by Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Fourth segment of play in this only round of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League will be on Thursday October 7 at the same four venues with all games starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tabernacle Community Centre will host the games between defending champion team Tabernacle and Phillips, and Parsons and Christ Church. The Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux will host games between Mansion and Molineux, and Ottley’s and Saddlers.

The old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project will be the venue for the Lodge vs. Unstoppable, and Unity vs. Sylvers games, while the final game between Small Corner Bar and Guinness will be held at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project.