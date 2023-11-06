Pilot Breakfast Programme Launched At Holmes Rock Primary School

- Advertisement -

HOLMES ROCK, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey was present at the launch of the National School Breakfast Pilot Programme at Holmes Rock Primary School in West Grand Bahama on Friday, October 3, 2023.

Not only did the Minister assist with distribution of the food, but she sat with students as they enjoyed their hot breakfast, and interacted with them before they left for class.

The Minister thanked Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin for ensuring the launch of the programme which is “so critical to students in some of these communities, especially in West Grand Bahama.” She also congratulated the Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis, who has championed such causes that impact communities, families, and students.

The programme was simultaneously launched in eight schools throughout the country with four in Nassau: Columbus Primary, Ridgeland Primary, Sandilands Primary and Albury Sayle Primary School. In the Family Islands, the selected schools are: Cherokee Sound Primary in Abaco, Old Bight Primary in Cat Island, Rolleville Primary in Exuma, and Holmes Rock Primary School in Grand Bahama.

Students at the selected schools will receive breakfast on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays for the remainder of the academic year.

It is anticipated that approximately 2,000 students will benefit from this programme, which carries the motto: “Investing In Bahamian Students, One Meal At a Time.”