Planned Northern Water Supply Shutdown In St. Lucia For Essential Repairs

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) wishes to confirm that the planned temporary shutdown of the northern water supply to conduct critical repairs is scheduled for Friday 1st March 2024 with an anticipated 48hours completion time frame. This maintenance work seeks to improve the water service reliability to customers.

During this period, consumers from Millet to Cap Estate will experience an interruption in their water supply. The repair work involves addressing damages on the raw water line between the John Compton Dam and the Theobalds Treatment Plant in Ciceron. While this may cause temporary inconvenience, these repairs are necessary to enhance the overall efficiency of the water supply system.

To prepare for the planned shutdown, WASCO advises consumers to increase their potable water storage capacity. We appreciate the understanding of our consumers during this short- term disruption and assure you that we are committed to completing the repairs promptly. If you experience any supply interruptions or localized faults, please contact WASCO’s control room at the following numbers: 457-3958, 457-3960, or 451-9812. Faults can also be report via WhatsApp number: 482-0052. WASCO thanks you for your continued cooperation and patience as we work to improve and maintain the reliability of water supply system.