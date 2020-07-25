BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In an effort to promote environmental sustainability, the Ministry of Tourism hosted a Solution to Pollution Plastic Repurposing Contest, which began July 1 and ended on July 20.

This is the 10th year globally for the Annual Plastic Free July Campaign with St. Kitts and Nevis celebrating its fourth year. The winners of the contest will soon be announced.

“The main aim of the campaign is to bring awareness to the need for us to reduce our dependence on single use plastics,” explained St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council Chairperson Diannille Taylor-Williams. “This is our third time having the solution to pollution repurposing plastic contest. We had nine entrants or registrants for the competition, but we had over 40 pieces,”



“We had three main categories: one was beauty and accessories, the other was household items,” she said. “The third one was called, ‘creatively you’ which was mainly for 2D and 3D art pieces.”

“We are repurposing plastics because, as you may be aware, not all plastics can be recycled. That is something that is important to note,” added Taylor-Williams. “We are also mindful that the destination council focuses on more than environmental issues, but also on social and economic issues.”

Taylor-Williams emphasized that repurposing plastics can help people’s livelihood by turning waste into ways of earning an income, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.”