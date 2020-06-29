The Observer would like to help one child at the end of the month for six months during the pandemic.

Ages 5 -12 years old should complete all task each week, and the child who get the highest grade on stories and puzzles even colouring and win would be able to receive $100.00 at the end of the month but the winner has to enter each week and has to be able to win for the entire month to win the $100.00 dollars.