Zebras are known for having a terrific kick, but it is not known whether this helped Manchester United to choose a zebra-style design for their third choice kit.
If two teams wear the same color, for example Manchester United and Liverpool both wear red, one team must change to another kit. Occasionally there is a problem with the second kit, so a third kit needs to be on standby.
Manchester United are now most unlikely to run into color clashes with their third kit, unless they are playing a team made up of zebras.
In a move that shocked the soccer world, Man U. as they are known to millions, chose a black and white zig-zag pattern which was announced this morning on the club’s Twitter site.
Thanks for the seal of approval, Becks — we’ll take it from here 👀
Presenting our new @adidasfootball 2020/21 third shirt, out now.#MUFC x #ReadyForSport
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2020
Football fans around the world have reacted with astonishment after Manchester United revealed their new third kit – a black and white zig-zag pattern reminiscent of a psychedelic zebra.
The kit was revealed on the club’s website at 8am GMT on Tuesday, 8 September, and within minutes Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were buzzing with jokes and memes.
Manchester United have won 13 Premier League titles in their traditional red shirts and white shorts and their away strip is a charcoal grey kit but this season they will be sporting the new third kit in occasional games where there is a color clash.
Or perhaps they will just be trying to give the opposition a headache.