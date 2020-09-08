Zebras are known for having a terrific kick, but it is not known whether this helped Manchester United to choose a zebra-style design for their third choice kit.

If two teams wear the same color, for example Manchester United and Liverpool both wear red, one team must change to another kit. Occasionally there is a problem with the second kit, so a third kit needs to be on standby.

Manchester United are now most unlikely to run into color clashes with their third kit, unless they are playing a team made up of zebras.

In a move that shocked the soccer world, Man U. as they are known to millions, chose a black and white zig-zag pattern which was announced this morning on the club’s Twitter site.

Presenting our new 2020/21 third shirt, out now.