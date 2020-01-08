Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris declared Saturday, that citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis have every reason to be confident in the 2020’s, announcing a myriad of opportunities that will be made available, particularly in the tourism sector, that should add 700 new rooms to the hotel stock and create more than 1,000 new jobs in the hotel sector during his remarks at his fifth annual New Year’s Gala.

“Under Team Unity, new hotel openings are expected this year which will extend the season of hope and renewal in our country. Expected to open during the first half of the year are Ramada Hotel (Phase 1), and Koi Resort will come under the Curio Collection, an upscale hotel brand within the Hilton Worldwide portfolio,” he said. “Already some 82 workers have been hired at this new Hilton Brand in St. Kitts and Nevis as they prepare for opening in another couple of weeks. Of course, we are optimistic too that T-Loft at Wyndham will be opening soon and the Sea View Hotel in West Basseterre promised to open by the first half of 2020.”

Construction is also expected to continue at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel’s Cove Condominium Development, the Hillsboro Hotel and Suites at Mattingley, the Ramada Hotel at Heldon’s Estate, the Sea View Hotel in West Basseterre and at TDC’s middle/high income housing development at Dewars.