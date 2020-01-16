The Team Unity Administration will distribute fifteen houses to beneficiaries in Phillips’ Village, Christchurch, Bellevue and Tabernacle Friday Through the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) Unity Housing Solution Programme, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris disclosed at his first press conference for the year, held Wednesday at the Parliamentary Lounge in Government Headquarters.

“This month the distribution of the National Housing Corporation’s housing solutions will continue apace,” announced Prime Minister Harris. “I am advised by Minister (of Human Settlements et al) Eugene Hamilton that on Friday, 15 houses will be distributed to beneficiaries in Phillips’ Village, in Christchurch, in Bellevue, and Tabernacle.”

The ceremony will take place at Phillip’s Village at 4 p.m, with further house distribution ceremonies to be held shortly in Sandy Point, St. Peter’s and other areas around the Island, Dr. Harris said, adding his government is continuing to actively build homes on individual lots.

“Some argue that there is no more important infrastructure than a home,” said the prime minister. “It is an intergenerational asset critical to the economic freedom of our families and our people. That is why your Team Unity Government is committed to building bigger and better homes for all our families.

“That is why, to date, my administration has assisted well over 3,000 persons with housing solutions,” he said. “This is a phenomenal achievement by any standard. We have accomplished this historic feat through the agencies of the NHC, our HELP, our Roof Repair Programme, our Government Employee Mortgage Programme (GME), and housing initiatives with other strategic partners.”