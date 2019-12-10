Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will present his fifth tax-free budget in a row when he delivers the Federation’s Budget for the Fiscal Year 2020 in the National Assembly, the Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister announced Tuesday.

Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly will commence at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The Appropriation (2020) Bill, 2019 is a Bill to provide for the services of Saint Christopher and Nevis for the financial year commencing Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2020.

Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Television (Channel 5), ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) and online at https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/.