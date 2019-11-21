More than a hundred citizens and residents met at the Constituency Office of People’s Action Movement’s (PAM’s) caretaker for Constituency Two, Ambassador Jonel Powell, Wednesday to take part in in one-on-one styled meetings designed to give the public, particularly Constituency Two residents, the opportunity to air concerns and views on matters of importance with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and Ambassador Powell.

Discussions ranged from private issues to general matters to do with housing, requests for lands, jobs and scholarships.

Among those who took the opportunity were representatives of the St. Kitts-Nevis Association of Persons with Disabilities (SKNAPD), which operates out of the McKnight Community Center, in Central Basseterre.

“It was very important because we have a crucial issue that would affect our future as an organization and we have been trying to get it resolved, and so we are happy today to have had easy access to the prime minister and Mr. Powell as the representative and we have high expectations for success,” said the association’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Sylvine Henry.

Discussions between The St. Kitts-Nevis Association of Persons with Disabilities and Prime Minister Harris and Mr. Powell pertained to a permanent home for the SKNAPD. President of the St. Kitts Society for the Blind, Mr. Rockliffe Bowen, is confident that Wednesday’s meeting was a positive step towards attaining their goal.

“I’m very confident that when the prime minister meets with his colleagues some sort of resolution would be taken in favour of us as persons with disabilities. I’m very optimistic about that,” he said.

Wednesday’s one-on-one consultations were held in two separate sessions — a morning session and an afternoon session — to allow as many as possible to see both Prime Minister Harris and Ambassador Powell.