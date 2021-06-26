A complete 24-hour lockdown from 6 pm Sunday, June 27 to 5:00 am July 1.

The people of St. Kitts will observe a 24-hour lockdown starting Sunday Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris has announced.

PM Harris announced that there will be limited movement on July 1 and 2 with the operation of essential services from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm and a return to full until lockdown July 8.

“A shelter in place order will be strictly enforced. This means every person will remain confined to his or her place of residence inclusive of their yard space to avoid contact expect their family.”

He said all are expected to where to the shelter in place order except essential workers and except for essential travel and travel for emergencies and vaccinations.

Dr Harris said the Federal Cabinet met and after a thorough evaluation of the situation determined that “there is a need for more restrictive measures to help stop the movement of people and bring to halt the current wave that threatens the fabric of all our institutions and every sector of our society.”

“We understand the social, psychological impact these may have on our citizens and residents but we believe they are necessary for the benefit of all. We will do all within our power to get everyone safely through this period and provide assistance to those in need through the wide social services arm of my government.”

Dr Harris said the National Task Force has committed to the delivery of care packages to those in need.

The state of emergency remains in place for both St. Kitts and Nevis and the existing curfew remains in place for Nevis.