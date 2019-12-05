Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, applauded Tourism Island Constables for enhancing tourist safety as St. Kitts and Nevis continues to register an increased number of visitor arrivals at his monthly press conference Wednesday.

“To enhance tourist safety, we introduced what has been described as Tourism Island Constables,” he said. “We trained them, and we strategically placed them at most tourist attractions — Port Zante, St. George’s Anglican Church, and at the Independence Square. The report so far is that they have been doing quite a good job, and I hope that continues to be so.”

Twenty four Tourism Island Constables were commissioned at Government House on Feb. 18 of this year, with Governor General His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton administering the oath of office.

St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed 914,959 cruise passengers and 139,550 air passenger arrivals from Jan. to Nov. 2019, according to the prime minister, andprojections are the upward trend will continue into 2020 following the November announcements by American and Delta Air Lines that they will be extending their existing non-stop Saturday flights to St. Kitts from JFK through May 2020, providing continuous service from peak season through to summer.

“Very welcome news indeed,” he said. “More tourists to our country mean more jobs and more opportunities for all of us, but in particular for our young people.”

Dr .Harris said he also looks forward to welcoming more cruise ships and visitors to the country’s shores.