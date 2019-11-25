Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, met with residents of Mansion Village Friday on the first leg of his community walkthroughs — part of activities marking the 26th anniversary of his service to the constituency and the country.

Prime Minister Harris, National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party, was accompanied by a large group from the PLP Constituency Number Seven Group as he started house-to-house canvasing at 4:30 p.m. in Heights Project.

“The house-to-house exercise is crucial in bringing a closer connection between myself and my constituents, many of whom I know at the very personal level having been in service to them over the last 26 years,” said Dr. Harris. “Today was another opportunity to meet them where they are at, to meet them in their own homes to get a better understanding of their own situation and to put our heads together as to how we will resolve them.”

The walkthrough in Mansion Village concluded at 8 p.m. Friday night and resumed on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. from Front Street, where the Prime Minister visited homes in the area and walked down to Bay Hill on the sea-side, finishing at 7 p.m. at Long Alley. The walkthrough continued again on Sunday starting at 4:30 p.m. from Long Alley to take the prime minister and his team to the densely populated Back Street.

“I want to say that it has been a very good experience and I totally enjoyed the interaction and it has provided me with a better understanding of where persons in the constituency are at individual level,” the prime minister said. “This has been a very enriching experience, one that helps me to better serve the constituents and to be able to help them in meeting their needs, and to formulate policies that not only benefit the constituency but the entire country, since we will find across the constituency and across the communities there will be commonalities. So, I want to thank the people who spoke frankly, and gave me the opportunity to enter their homes — to enter their spaces — and to learn, and be educated by them.”

Accompanying Prime Minister Harris on Friday were PLP National Chairman Mr. Warren Thompson, PLP Women’s Arm Representative Mrs. Sonia Henry, PLP Youth Arm’s Representative Mr. Manasses Huggins, PLP’s Trustee Mr Heston Hamm, PLP Founding Member Mr. William Phillip and PLP Constituency Number Five Executive’s Deputy Chairperson Ms. Marsha Lewis.

Saturday, the team accompanying the prime minister was joined by PLP’s Deputy National Political Leader, Senator the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett.

The walkthroughs in Mansion Villageare the first of a planned series of walkthroughs in all the villages in Constituency Number Seven as the Prime Minister thanks his constituents for giving him the honour to serve them for the last twenty-six years.

Prime Minister Harris was first elected to the National Assembly as the Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven (Bellevue to Ottley’s Village) Nov. 29, 1993 was re-elected in the next five general elections.

Dr. Harris led the three-party Team Unity coalition — the People’s Action Movement (PAM), the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) and his Peoples Labour Party (PLP) — to victory at the polls in the Feb. 16, 2015 general elections to become St. Kitts and Nevis’ third Prime Minister.