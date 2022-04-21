PM calls for respecting mourning period

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris has called for the respecting of the period of mourning declared by Governor-General Sir Tapley Seaton in observance of the passing of former Primer of Nevis Vance Amory.

Dr Harris in a national address Thursday called for the reflection “respectfully on the life and work of the late ambassador Vance Amory.”

“He has made a sterling contribution to this federation on a whole. It would be good and decent to honour his memory with Serenity and solemnity in an environment void of agitation and divisive conduct.”

He said the country remains “stable” and every effort will be made to “maintain peace and tranquillity.”

“You are all aware that certain misgivings are in the public domain with respect to the issues raised with respect to the team unity partners. I have taken steps to answer the several issues raised by my partners in the coalition. I have responded to those issues in writing.”

He implored all to show restraint until the period is over.

“I intend to respect the period of mourning I call on all political actors and parties to exercise restraint and demonstrate good judgment and respect during this period.”