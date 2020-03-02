Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris reminded citizens and residents at the Feb. 25 town hall meeting at the McKnight Community Center of the significance of the speech delivered by Marcus Garvey in 1937, in which he urged all Kittitians and Nevisians to “Make St. Kitts your Garden of Eden. If you don’t do it then other men will do it for you…”

“Marcus Garvey envisioned a St. Kitts and Nevis that was beautiful, not just on the outside, but beautiful on the inside with people rimming with love, decency, kindness and compassion. That was what he was talking about in 1937. We come many years after for a Team Unity Government to start the good work on this Garden of Eden,” he said.

Dr. Harris said over the last five years, his administration has done much to build and protect the “Garden of Eden,” including the best standing among the independent states of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) in terms of debt-to-GDP ratio and the ranked the Federation’s ranking 30th out of 126 countries in the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index 2019.

“Each time I go back to the archive to read the powerful lyrics of Marcus Garvey, I feel like God intervened in St. Kitts and Nevis in Feb. 16, 2015, to give us the opportunity to appreciate our Garden of Eden and we will all build it together and protect it for the generation that will come after,” he said.

Dr. Harris also highlighted The Peace Initiative, commenced in March 2019, which has resulted in reductions in major crimes, particularly gang-related homicides.

“You knew that the country needed a change—a change in the way things were being done, a change in the order of victimization, a change in unadulterated corruption by the regime that was and you delivered,” Prime Minister Harris said, noting the administration is “working hard to preserve this new Garden of Eden that we are building.”