St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extended congratulations over the weekend to the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected to a second term Saturday.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, it gives me great pleasure to extend heartfelt felicitations to you, Vice President-elect Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party on your decisive victory at the polls,” the prime minister said in a letter addressed to President Tsai Ing-wen.

The Prime Minister said he wished to assure President Tsai Ing-wen “…the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis attach great importance to its friendship with the Republic of China (Taiwan) and as such we remain committed to strengthening this unparalleled bond in the years to come.”

President Tsai Ing-wen expressed similar sentiments in July 2019 during her state visit to the Federation, which saw her become the third President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to visit St. Kitts and Nevis, but the only one to visit the island of Nevis.

Her Excellency Tsai Ing-wen made history as the first female President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) when she was sworn in as the 14th-term President May 20, 2016.

His Excellency Sir S.W Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP. LL.D, Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, also sent a congratulatory letter.