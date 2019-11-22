Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris offered congratulations on behalf of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis Friday to the new Premier of Montserrat, Hon. Easton Taylor Farrell, who was sworn into office on Tuesday.

Premier Taylor Farrell’s Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP) party won five of the nine seats in Montserrat’s Legislative Assembly on Monday.

“I am heartened by your expressed intention to use your election not only as an opportunity to heal the country and further serve the people while upholding the tenets of good governance, but also as a conduit for more inclusive nation-building and economic growth that will place due emphasis on the youth of the island,” the prime minister said. “I am assured that your past experience as Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment should stand you in good stead when working to provide affordable housing solutions and other economic opportunities that would lead the way to creating a sustainable future for the people of Montserrat.”

The swearing-in of the new government of the self-governing British overseas territory took place Friday.

The Premier, Hon. Taylor Farrell will be Minister of Finance, Economic Development, Trade, Tourism and Culture. The Deputy Premier, Hon. Samuel Joseph will be Minister of Labour, Communication and Works.

Hon. Charles T. Kirnon will be Minister of Education, Health, Community Services, Sports, Youth and Ecclesiastic Affairs. Hon. Crenston Buffonge will be Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment. Hon. Veronica Dorsette-Hector will be Parliamentary Secretary with responsibility for Health, Community Services, Youth and Sports.

“My Cabinet colleagues and I extend best wishes to you and your government, and I take this opportunity to convey our sincere interest in dialoguing and working together to advance both our nations’ efforts and commitments to our people, as well as those of the OECS and CARICOM,” Dr. Harris said.

