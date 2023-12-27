PM Dr. Drew Calls For Full Support Of ELEVATE Programme

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Private businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to get onboard with the ELEVATE Programme as it seeks to empower vulnerable groups in the population by offering structured and legitimate opportunities to transform their lives and contribute positively to society.

ELEVATE, an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Office, was launched on December 21, 2023, with a ceremony that also marked the official opening of its office on the Basseterre Bay Road. Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, noted that the government has invested significantly to transform and upgrade the programme formerly known as the Alternative Lifestyle Pathways Programme (ALPP). The restructured programme offers a comprehensive and holistic approach tailored to meet the needs expressed by participants.

“We have assembled a dedicated team to oversee the implementation of ELEVATE,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew. “… The team is committed to ensuring the smooth delivery of the programme, guiding and supporting participants at every stage of their journey.

“But the success of the ELEVATE programme cannot be achieved by the government alone. We call upon our community members, educational institutions, businesses, civil society and [faith-based institutions] to join hands and become active partners in this endeavour. Together, we can create a nurturing and inclusive environment that empowers individuals to thrive and contribute to the social and economic fabric of our country,” Dr. Drew stated.

ELEVATE offers training and certification in various areas including information technology, construction, agriculture/agro-processing, automotive, healthcare, and other in-demand fields in high-growth industries. The process of producing solar panels will also be covered. Participants will also be exposed to contracting for projects, which includes writing and bidding for projects, as well as entrepreneurship.

The prime minister hailed the positive transformational journey that participants will embark on.

“Let us rally behind them, providing support and encouragement, for their success is a reflection of our collective commitment to building a safe, prosperous, and harmonious society,” said Dr. Drew.

All participants are encouraged to “elevate their choices and leverage opportunities offered to create a better future for themselves and their communities.