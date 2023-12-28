PM Dr. Drew Excited By Enhanced Collaboration With Southern University

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The growing partnership between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Southern University (SU) in Louisiana, USA, was further cemented with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College at Government House on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

The MOU covers a wide range of services to be offered to the twin-island Federation including consultancy to enhance agricultural practices and empower the farming community by incorporating modern techniques in areas such as crop development, medicinal plant research inclusive of medicinal cannabis, and livestock farming. Advanced food safety practices for local vendors and others involved in the sale of food are also covered under the agreement.

Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Samal Duggins, signed on behalf of the government while Chancellor-Dean, SU Agricultural Research and Extension Centre, Dr. Orlando F. McMeans, signed on behalf of the university.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew welcomed the team from SU to St. Kitts and Nevis and thanked them for taking another step “in this exciting journey.” He cited the extensive knowledge and experience that will be made available to local farmers and agricultural officials via this MOU.

“That type of knowledge that would have been gathered over the years will come to St. Kitts and Nevis to help us to advance as a Federation,” he stated.

Dr. Drew shared the government’s vision of transforming St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state and noted that increasing food security and reducing the enormous agricultural import bill is a key component of this strategy.

“The Southern University system fits perfectly in the sense that you have now become our partners with a specific type of expertise and knowledge, which actually will help to propel us to achieve our sustainable island state goal,” he said. “… and so I want to welcome you to be a part of this grand march towards creating a sustainable future – a future that is critical for our development and survival.”

The prime minister expressed great anticipation for the expected outcomes of this newly established partnership, adding that the MOU’s success will redound to the benefit of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and Louisiana, USA.

In September 2023, the first MOU between the government and SU offered opportunities for nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis to pursue tertiary education courses and degrees at reduced costs.