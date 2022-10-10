PM Dr Drew, Premier Brantley to Make State Visit to Taiwan in November

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, has announced that his first official state visit will be to the Republic of China (Taiwan) next month, November, stating that the relationship between the two countries which was established in 1983 has stood the test of time.

The Honourable Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, made the announcement on Saturday October 8 on the Frigate Bay lawns at the end of Taiwan National Day Health Walk which he participated in. It was held in celebration of the 111th Anniversary of Taiwan’s independence that will be observed on Monday, October 10 (Double Ten Day).

“Let me announce that my first official state visit will be to Taiwan in November,” Prime Minister Drew told scores of persons who had taken part in the walk, which was led by the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Michael Lin. “I want to thank the Republic of China (Taiwan) who will have us there.”

Joining Prime Minister Drew on the Taiwan National Day Health Walk included Minister of Tourism et al, the Hon Marsha Henderson, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, Senator the Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke, Premier of Nevis the Hon Mark Brantley, and Deputy Premier of Nevis the Hon Alexis Jeffers.

“I also want to announce that the Premier (of Nevis, the Hon Mark Brantley) will also be on that trip with us to Taiwan, with another member from Nevis,” added Dr Drew. “So it is just a demonstration that St. Kitts and Nevis, and Taiwan continue on the strong path of great relations.”

Turning his attention to all who participated in the walk, the Honourable Prime Minister told them that the act was a symbol for the strong relationship that exists between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan). The relationship, he added, was established in 1983 the year St. Kitts and Nevis attained its independence.

“This relationship has stood the test of time,” commented the fourth Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. “Irrespective of the political administration that has been (in government), this relationship continues to be strong. It shows that the relationship is just beyond any political party, but really the relationship is a close-tight connection between the people of China on Taiwan, and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Through Ambassador His Excellency Michael Lin, the Prime Minister congratulated the President and the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on their one hundred and eleventh National Day anniversary celebration, and conveyed St. Kitts and Nevis’s warmest congratulations to them, and wished them much more success.

Dr Drew also took time to acknowledge those who took part in the walk, including members of the local Taiwan’s Mission, immediate former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Member of Parliament for Constituency Number Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, former Deputy Prime Minister, the Member of Parliament for Constituency Number Five, the Hon Shawn Richards, and former Minister Mr Ian Patches Liburd.

Also taking part in the walk that had started at Independence Square and ended on the Frigate Bay lawns, were Permanent Secretary Dr Dolores Stapleton Harris (Ministry of Health), Permanent Secretary Ms Sharon Rattan (Ministry of Environment, and Constituency Empowerment), and Acting Permanent Secretary Ms Naeemah Hazelle (Office of the Prime Minister).

Nevis Premier Mark Brantley hails Taiwan as Federation’s best friend internationally

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Republic of China (Taiwan) has been a friend of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and according to the Premier of Nevis, the Hon Mark Brantley, it continues to be the Federation’s best friend internationally.

Premier Brantley made the remarks on Saturday October 8 at the Frigate Bay lawns at the end of a health walk organised by the embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis as the country prepares to celebrate its 111th Independence Anniversary on Monday October 10 (Double Ten Day).

“I have said it, and I continue to say that Taiwan is not just a friend,” said Premier Brantley. “Taiwan has been the best friend that St. Kitts and Nevis has internationally, and so I am very grateful to be here to have had the opportunity, and Ambassador please extend to your government our warmest regards.”

The walk which was dubbed Taiwan National Day Health Walk, that was coordinated by Mr Damien I-Ching Liu, Third Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis, and held under the patronage of Resident Ambassador His Excellency Michael Lin, was also attended by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew.

Accompanying Hon Brantley for the walk, which took participants from Independence Square in Basseterre to the Frigate Bay lawns, were Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Cooperatives and Fisheries, Natural Resources and Disaster Management, the Hon Alexis Jeffers, and Special Adviser to the Premier, Ms Latoya Jones.

“I just want to extend congratulations to my dear friend, Ambassador Lin, and to say welcome to everyone who is here,” said Premier Brantley at the end of the walk. “I would have walked from Nevis, to be over here this morning. We are here, a few colleagues from Nevis, because we thought this was an important event – the 111th National Day of the Republic of China on Taiwan. Thank you and happy National Day.”

Premier Brantley, who previously served as the Federal Foreign Affairs Minister in the Team Unity Administration and would have travelled to Taiwan previously and who on his third visit in May 2019 would have met and held discussions with President Her Excellency Tsai Ing-wen, will next month be joining Prime Minister the Hon Dr Terrance Drew on his first official state visit which will be to Taiwan.

While addressing the health walk participants at the Frigate Bay lawns, Prime Minister Drew announced his impending first official state visit. He added: “I also want to announce that the Premier will also be on that trip with us to Taiwan, with another member from Nevis.”

Also taking part in the health walk included, among others, Federal Minister of Tourism et al, Hon Marsha Henderson, Federal Minister of Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, Senator the Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke, Permanent Secretaries Dr Delores Stapleton-Harris (Health), Ms Sharon Rattan (Environment et al), and Ms Naeemah Hazelle (Office of the Prime Minister)